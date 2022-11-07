Opinion/Editorial: Tsunami of doubt threatens to wash away election trust

Americans expecting resolution or even just relief on Wednesday after Election Day stand to be bitterly disappointed. The toxicity of the 2022 campaign will almost certainly linger for weeks and probably months after we have cast our votes.

Tuesday’s ballot collection portends more anger and accusations because several critical races look to be nail biters. The 7th District congressional race between Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger and Republican Yesli Vega should be close in a district that includes Charlottesville exurbs Greene, Madison, Orange and Culpeper Counties. The margin of victory should be closer in the 2nd District that covers Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and the Eastern Shore. There, Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria is locked in tight competition with Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans.

Both races could end up in recounts. They may also end up in court. Other House and Senate races across the country will attract similar scrutiny.

America’s normal election system has always offered appeal rights to losing candidates. This year seems likely to generate more protests than usual. Many of those complaints were filed long before election officials were set to tally the vote. A well-organized network of Republican election denies trying to undermine the voting process and limit access to the ballot have gotten laws passed in several states. These laws make voting more difficult. These same election deniers also have already filed dozens of lawsuit. Much of the mayhem has to do with technicalities and nothing to do with the candidates’ visions for the country or what voters actually want. These challenges concern such things as disqualifying mail-in ballots unless the people mailing them in correctly prepare the outer envelopes that carry internal envelopes which contain the actual marked ballots.

Lawyers opposed to the new laws and tactics have also already registered their challenges in court.

Election deniers’ attempts to disqualify votes en masse will likely turn the 2022 midterms into a long-running adjudication of minutiae rather than a simple ballot count. The old-fashioned notion of one-person-one-vote lies dead beneath the smoking gun of voter suppression. That suppression aims to address a lie about widespread election fraud in the United States. Former President Donald Trump started this lie after he lost the 2020 presidential election. It has now become the mantra of Republicans generally, spurred on by a hard core of election deniers.

What bothers us is how these folks seem hell bent on making it harder, not easier to vote with no evidence of the broad corruption and voter fraud it takes to change the outcome of a presidential, congressional or state election. Limiting the franchise without proof is a principle as antithetical to a democratic republic as stuffing a ballot box with the votes of dead people.

Having planted seeds of doubt about the reliability of the American electoral process because Trump lost in 2020, the GOP now hopes to harvest chaos in 2022. The only way that scenario changes is if a Republican wins. Then the race will be deemed legitimate, and Democrats will cry foul.

As a result, this country faces a scenario in which judges, not voters, determine who runs the nation. Legitimately tight elections will become flash points of cheating allegations and criminal accusations rather than what they actually are: hotly contested referenda on public policies. When this happens, the idea of pluralism and the need for both sides to compromise in the interest of moving the country forward disappears. A 55% to 45% victory never constituted a mandate except in the minds of politicians.

We believe the best examples of democracy feature a vigorous examination of law and behavior in close elections. No candidate should be forced to give up until they have availed themselves of the legal mechanisms available to them. But at some point there needs to be closure.

Trust erodes when losers steadfastly refuse to accept defeat, no matter how much proof exists that they were defeated. Gridlock ensues. A threat of such gridlock swells like a tsunami in 2022. If this tidal wave hits, it could wash away democracy as we know it.