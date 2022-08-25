Opinion/Editorial: Trust in ideas that convince, not that coerce

Understanding the role of racism and anti-Semitism in America is critical to reducing the grip of bigotry on this nation. But educating people about the history of inequity differs radically from force-feeding facts and demanding a change of heart. And so, the editorial board of the University of Virginia’s student publication the Cavalier Daily got it wrong in an editorial dated Aug. 11, 2022, the fifth anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right gathering of white supremacists and anti-Semites in Charlottesville.

Five years after torch-bearing neo-Nazis paraded through the campus chanting “Jews will not replace us,” the editorial board called on the school to mandate courses in its official curriculum that expose the complicity of UVa and Charlottesville in the institution of slavery and the related bigotry it enshrined. The editorial also concluded that the university must remove the name of Thomas Jefferson and other slave holders from buildings and remove Jefferson’s statues from the campus, because they symbolized a racist past.

As we have said before in this space, politics is the art of the doable. We now add that idealism constitutes the greatest gift of youth, but not its most practical blessing. The editorial uses the term “citizen leaders,” a phrase that the university uses to describe what it hopes to create in its graduates.

Unfortunately, the tenor of the editorial sounds similar to the insistence of race-baiting Virginia state officials that UVa de-emphasize its efforts at diversity, equity and inclusion. This includes Bert Ellis, newly appointed to the board by the governor and a person the students think they can somehow remove.

“It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and continuous,” the editorial said. “All students should be required to learn about Charlottesville and the University’s racist roots and more recent history, including the ‘Unite the Right’ rally. Educating students on these topics should continue over the course of their four years at the University.”

Later, the editorial continues: “[W]e reject how the University’s physical environment — one that glorifies racists, slaveholders and eugenicists with statues and buildings named in their honor — upholds an enduring culture of white supremacy. There is a reason why Charlottesville’s local Ku Klux Klan Chapter hosted its inauguration ceremony at Jefferson’s Monticello tomb. There is a reason why white supremacists gathered with torches around Jefferson’s statue on the north side of the Rotunda. There is a reason why they felt comfortable marching through Grounds. Our physical environment — from statues to building names to Jefferson’s overwhelming presence — exalts people who held the same beliefs as the repugnant white supremacists in attendance at the ‘Unite the Right’ rally. These buildings must be renamed and memorials removed.”

Let us begin with our belief that the torch-bearing neo-Nazis and white supremacists who terrorized Charlottesville in 2017 found no kindred spirit in Thomas Jefferson and sought only to shock the world, embarrass UVa and the city, and to start a race war. Evidence in their civil trial revealed that.

More to the point, America is not, nor should it ever be, like China. Campuses must be hotbeds of no-holds-barred, but civil, debates, not re-education camps. UVa absolutely must provide information and context about its links to slavery and racial prejudice on the campus and in the city. But requiring courses that test and grade for agreement with specific political viewpoints are wrong on either side of the spectrum. If the courses that the editorial demands do so, they betray free speech and intellectual development as surely as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s ban on discussing institutional racism in classrooms.

Thomas Jefferson was a flawed man, but not a failure. We can turn inside out every difference maker in history and find chinks in their armor. Keeping people enslaved while fighting unsuccessfully to end the institution carved a gaping hole of hypocrisy in Jefferson’s heroic veneer. But it does not change the fact that he understood enslaving people was horrific.

Jefferson also trusted in the collective ability of Americans to be exposed to all kinds of ideas, consider them and reach a consensus that eventually empowered human dignity and equality.

The University of Virginia and its students need to honor that faith.