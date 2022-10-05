Opinion/Editorial: Trans policies almost certainly headed for court

Roughly three weeks remain in the comment period for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new rules regarding transgender students. What seems almost fait accompli a third of the way through a 30-day public input window is that the policies will end up in court as soon as the state tries to officially implement and enforce them.

Two school divisions, Alexandria and Richmond, already have announced they will not adopt the policies. Most recently, the Richmond School Board voted 8-1 to comply reject the governor’s rules.

To understand what’s going on, consider the comment period for a policy crafted at the direction of Youngkin’s predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, in 2020. It attracted roughly 9,000 public total comments. Youngkin’s plan has already generated 54,000 comments with 21 days to go. This is because Youngkin wants to let parents know about and object to school counseling of students with transgender feelings. He wants to restrict participation of transgender students in sports and other gender-specific extracurricular activities. He wants to force transgender students and their parents to prove through changes to birth certificates or other legal documents that the students qualify for a different gender designation in school records. Youngkin’s policy also states that without such a change, students are required to use restrooms associated with their birth sex.

This comes despite a state law that forbids discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

Youngkin has started to talk about his policies as an enforceable interpretation of the law, even as his policies overturn administrative protocols that accompanied the original legislation. Some legal scholars believe Youngkin has performed an impermissible end run around the General Assembly that the governor must deal with before he can implement his policies.

Youngkin has swaddled his usurpation of legislative power in a cloak of parental rights. The policies he pushes suggest that public school teachers now conduct a wholesale assault on the family values of tens of thousands of Virginia parents behind those parents’ backs. This innuendo purposely overstates the disruption of accommodating transgender students in order to suit Youngkin’s political agenda as he angles toward a 2024 presidential run. The governor needs to fabricate a crisis to give his anti-transgender strategy the urgency required to alarm his intolerant base.

According to NBC12 in Richmond, the Virginia High School League has approved only 25 transgender athletes to compete on sports teams different from their birth sex since VHSL implemented a transgender policy in 2014.

Here is the policy: “A student-athlete will compete in the gender of their birth certificate” unless they have undergone sex reassignment before puberty or after puberty under these conditions.

“Surgical anatomical changes have been completed, including external genitalia changes and gonadectomy.

“Hormonal therapy appropriate for the assigned sex has been administered in a verifiable manner and for a sufficient length of time to minimize gender-related advantages in sports competition.

“If a student-athlete stops taking hormonal treatment, they will be required to participate in the sport consistent with their birth gender.

“A student-athlete seeking to participate as a result of sex reassignment must access the VHSL eligibility appeals process.”

The Williams Institute at UCLA law school is a research center that gathers metrics on LGBTQ+ issues. The institute estimates that 4,150 Virginia students ages 13 to 17 identify as transgender. That’s a small number that covers an entire state. By comparison, Albemarle County schools, a single district, has nearly 14,000 students.

Hundreds of students walked out of three Charlottesville schools last week to protest Youngkin’s new rules for transgender students. Similar walkouts occurred in school divisions around the state. Youngkin’s spokeswoman responded with a statement that read, in part:

“Parents should be a part of their children’s lives, and it’s apparent through the public protests and on-camera interviews that those objecting to the guidance already have their parents as part of that conversation,” Porter said.

Sadly, some students do not feel they can have a conversation about transgender feelings with their parents. They fear physical or verbal abuse and being ostracized by their families. We bet their number is very small in relation to the overall student population in Virginia. But singling that minority out as Glenn Youngkin hopes to do will not improve their parents’ rights. It will only put powerless kids at risk.