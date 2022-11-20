Opinion/Editorial: To guard students schools must not give in to guns

We called last week for a review of the University of Virginia’s actions before a student shot to death three football players and wounded two other students to see why its threat assessment and violence prevention programs did not work. The school has since asked the state to appoint an outside expert to conduct such a review.

Meanwhile, we have also heard from people who suggest that whatever UVa discovers, America’s lax gun control laws made it impossible for the school to stop the mass shooting that took place on-campus Nov. 13.

If that is true, then no student at the university or any other U.S. student from pre-K to graduate school is safe, and no educational institution can protect them.

This conclusion is as unacceptable as the murder and mayhem that claimed the lives of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr. and wounded Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan.

The practical impossibility of tracking the 400 million firearms that gun makers and their purchased politicians have allowed to flood this country reduces the rest of us to grasping at edges. We must look to policies that will keep us from having to shelter in place as UVa students had to for 12 hours last week while alleged killer Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. was on the run.

The ease with which anyone can get a firearm in this country is absolutely a reason for despair. Yet if we are to ever again enjoy a sense of security, our despair cannot be is an excuse for resignation. This means that a person allegedly in possession of a gun in circumstances that might suggest violence should be confronted in person. Their possible acquisition of firearms needs to be immediately and exhaustively pursued to conclusion. We are not sure that happened with Jones.

What we do know is it will take decades to vote out of office enough federal and state politicians to even begin to implement common sense restrictions on legal gun sales. Meanwhile, firearms manufacturers have taken advantage of America’s self-destructive belief that guns keep people safe to ensure a profitable black market for guns which will endure for centuries.

This leaves us destined to play the hand we have been dealt by a culture that glorifies violence and scoffs at other countries that refuse to accept the inevitability of gun violence orchestrated by merchants of death.

On numerous occasions in the past, we have called for gun control laws that ban or restrict access to assault weapons.

The tragedy at UVa raised another red flag.

School authorities say Jones used a handgun when he went on his killing spree inside a chartered bus after it returned 25 students to the UVa campus from a field trip to see a play in Washington D.C. The attack proves how seriously allegations of improper firearms possession must be taken and how much we must care about where those guns came from.

Records of a concealed weapons charge against Jones surfaced during UVa’s investigation before his alleged shooting spree. The investigation began after a Sept. 15 tip that Jones told another student he had a gun. Students are not allowed to possess guns on school grounds. School officials say they tried to contact Jones about the concealed weapons charge, which resulted in a suspended one-year jail sentence. UVa officials say Jones would not cooperate. We’re not yet sure if the school found records reported to State Police by a gun shop owner that showed Jones tried twice to purchase handguns before he turned 21, the legal age for handgun ownership. We don’t yet know if the school was aware before the mass shooting that Jones legally bought a rifle in February 2022 and a .9 mm pistol in July 2022.

In the past, we have been told by police that tracing guns after a crime is often a dead end, because no record of the sale exists or because the weapon was stolen. UVa’s mass shooting shows the flip side. If America’s schools want a fighting chance against gun violence, they must chase to ground every rumor of an armed student before that student can pull the trigger.