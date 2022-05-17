Opinion/Editorial: Time to rehire and return to work at Montpelier

Now that the descendants of enslaved people have equal representation on the Montpelier Foundation Board of Directors, one more fix remains to return the operation of President James Madison’s homestead to its position of prominence and a model of equity for the country to emulate.

To do that, Montpelier must rehire staff that was fired during the battle over who should control the estate’s narrative. The curator, chief archaeologist and communications director and anyone else pushed out the door for bucking the old board for trying to control descendant membership should find an open door to return to the important work they did before. It is time to come together.

A shared history that looks honestly at the lives of America’s founding fathers and slavery ensures a context that marks men such as Madison and Thomas Jefferson as fallible, not failures. It also offers dignity to the enslaved who played a role in the country’s founding and history that is too often ignored.

Professing principles of freedom as Madison, Thomas Jefferson and others did while simultaneously owning Black people as human chattel deserves a comprehensive, critical look. A reinterpretation of history that includes the part enslaved people played in the creation of the country should be thorough and transparent.

If America’s most iconic figures cannot stand up to such scrutiny, then they may not deserve our respect. But we believe part of retaining that respect means understanding the choices they faced as they tried to start a new country. Jefferson and Madison both knew slavery was wrong. Both men looked for ways to free slaves through manumission, the legal emancipation of enslaved people. However, both men understood the political realities of the time.

Madison wrote the U.S. Constitution to institutionalize freedom. Yet to get it passed, he settled for a compromise that let three-fifths of slaves be counted in state populations to determine congressional representation.

Jefferson tried unsuccessfully on multiple occasions to codify emancipation. But in fact, he freed just 10 of the 500 slaves who worked for his family. This contradiction drives the movement to reconsider his legacy.

For Jefferson, intention collided with convention. In 1779, he offered a bill in the Virginia General Assembly that going forward, would have freed slaves brought to Virginia after a year.

“Negroes and mulattoes which shall hereafter be brought into this commonwealth and kept therein one whole year, together, or so long at different times as shall amount to one year, shall be free”

Jefferson also tried to outlaw slavery or “involuntary servitude” in the western expansions of the young country.

This passage from a document Madison wrote in 1789 sums up the dilemma he and other founders faced.

“Without enquiring into the practicability or the most proper means of establishing a Settlement of freed blacks on the Coast of Africa, it may be remarked as one motive to the benevolent experiment that if such an asylum was provided, it might prove a great encouragement to manumission in the Southern parts of the U. S. and even afford the best hope yet presented of putting an end to the slavery in which not less than 600,000 unhappy negroes are now involved.”

Later, in the same document, Madison offers a blunt, prophetic observation about how incredibly difficult the establishment of racial equality in the nascent United States would be.

“In order to render this change eligible as well to the Society as to the Slaves, it would be necessary that a compleat [sic] incorporation of the latter into the former should result from the act of manumission. This is rendered impossible by the prejudices of the Whites, prejudices which proceeding principally from the difference of colour must be considered as permanent and insuperable. It only remains then that some proper external receptacle be provided for the slaves who obtain their liberty.”

These are not the words of a bigot. They are the words of a visionary frustrated by his moment in history.

This week, the Montpelier Foundation clawed back its moment in history. Now, it must seize it.