Opinion/Editorial: Time to bury the hatchet at Montpelier

It is time for warring parties at Montpelier to bury the hatchet. But not in each other.

The battle to integrate the experience of enslaved people into the historical narrative at President James Madison’s plantation in Orange County continues. It no longer has to be a policy of mutually assured self-destruction if both sides give a little.

The Montpelier Descendants Committee, whose relatives were enslaved at the plantation, appear to have succeeded in forcing the Montpelier Foundation Board of Directors to accept the committee’s recommendations for half of the board’s members. At its May 16 meeting, the board is expected to seat nine board members from a list of 20 recommended by the descendants committee. Those new members will likely have immediate voting rights in foundation business.

That gets the board closer to restoring the power-sharing agreement it made in June 2021. The parity plan was praised as a national model for dealing with the legacy of slavery at the homes of America’s founding fathers. All that changed on March 25 when the White-majority board voted to give itself the power to appoint descendants representatives and overrule the descendants committee.

The pushback from that decision cost Montpelier its sterling reputation. When the foundation fired senior staff members who disagreed with its power grab, Montpelier began to look like it operated with an old-fashioned plantation mentality bent on letting White folks keep Blacks in their place.

A copy of an internal Montpelier email from CEO Roy Young spells out why both sides of this fight need to get their stuff together. At the request of board member Peter McHugh of Charlottesville, Young listed the “consequences” of the racially tinged battle and firings. Here were a few:

A Madison Cabinet event was postponed.

A book talk by author Bill Lewis, who wrote “Montpelier transformed: A Monument to James Madison and Its Enslaved Community” was postponed.

A program called “An Evening with the Experts” was canceled (perhaps because some of the experts had been fired).

Albemarle School Department Programs were “highly in question.”

One private event rental canceled and other renters started asking questions.

Financial commitments became uncertain.

Two archaeology programs were canceled (the foundation fired its chief archaeologist for siding with the descendants).

This spells out the stakes, not just for the Montpelier Board of Directors, but also for the Montpelier Descendants Committee. The descendants committee won in the court of public opinion. If it cannot make peace with the board, the victory will be Pyrrhic. Plenty of competition exists for philanthropy. Big givers, especially corporate donors, do not want their names to be associated with controversy of any kind. Individuals may be willing to back a cause framed as racial justice, but that can also dissuade visitors.

Lost in this struggle has been the necessity for balance between what the founding fathers did to establish a country that became a beacon of freedom and opportunity and the hypocrisy of enslaving human beings to sustain their personal lifestyles as they penned treatises on the rights of men. Still, as we have said before in this space, turning a visit to Montpelier or Monticello into nothing but a guilt trip will kill the potential of those and other historic destinations to enlighten and educate. Vigilance, not shame, should be the lesson. To learn that lesson, visitors must have a satisfying experience or they will just stop coming.

Without retaining financial support and community participation, everybody loses.

The Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns Montpelier and leases it to the Montpelier Foundation to run, may need to mediate in the coming weeks as the board and the descendants committee try to re-establish trust. Rehiring the fired staff after adding descendants committee representatives to the board can be the deal maker. Not rehiring can be the deal breaker. It will behoove the foundation to make that deal.

But it will also behoove the descendants to accept the need to use the natural and architectural beauty of Montpelier to attract visitors. And the descendants should also remember that the constitutional tenets Madison articulated, however hypocritical, eventually justified the freedom he was too myopic or perhaps afraid to apply to himself.