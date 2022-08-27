Opinion/Editorial: Theocrats' attack on public schools needs public attention

Schools have opened in Virginia, but the return to class has not brought with it the usual calls for excellence in education or even a return to basics. Attempts by Christian nationalists and right-wing ideologues to compel their points of view in the state now mark public education as a petri dish for propaganda.

Albemarle County became the target for one of the first moves in this strategy when the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian defense fund backed with tens of millions of conservative dollars attacked the county’s anti-racism program as racist. ADF sued in the name of a handful of parents whose children were supposedly denied their religious freedom in a pilot program that no longer exists. A district court judge threw out the case saying the parents could not demonstrate how their children had been injured. But the case is under appeal and still hangs over the school system like a Sword of Damocles.

The same is true for a second case ADF brought against Albemarle for mistreating an assistant principal who mistakenly used the term “colored people,” instead of “people of color.” That suit also remains unresolved.

Together, the cases distract from the fundamental education of students and cost taxpayers money.

Albemarle is hardly the only place where litigious groups and politicians bent on conservative religious rule have turned the administration of schools into a battleground. At the behest of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, many rural school boards have formally voted to ban the teaching of what Youngkin derisively and incorrectly refers to as “critical race theory.” It is a catch-all term that sweeps in all kinds of racial discussions, many of which were not taking place in predominantly white rural counties in the first place.

In Loudon County, a heavily populated, racially and ethnically diverse area outside of Washington, D.C., so-called “family values” advocates raise Cain over classroom discussions about race, sex and gender identity by going to court to try to remove sitting members of the school board.

Much of the animus of Christian nationalists comes out in attacks on any school program that touches on sex or gives consideration to people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or other forms of personal identity that differ from the theocracy they seek.

Although the ADF did sue in behalf of a West Point teacher who was fired because he refused to call a student by pronouns the student adopted with their gender identity, much of this push toward a religious model for public schools comes in attacks on school library books. These continue to occur across the state and occasionally bleed into restricting all children’s access to public library books as well. These books sometimes involve themes of American racism by celebrated Black authors like Nobel Prize winner Toni Morrison. But Christian nationalists inevitably point to sex and sexual identity as the subject that children must not encounter in school or public libraries.

Parents absolutely ought to be able to opt out of material their children have access to. That’s what the concept of family values is really about. But the book battle has now evolved into wholesale censorship with proponents of religious piety demanding to call the shots for everyone. This includes a pair of Spotsylvania County School Board members, one of whom now chairs the board, calling for library books with what they deem “sexually explicit” content to be burned.

We will deal with the ultra-right wing takeover of the Spotsylvania school board in another editorial. Suffice it to say that Christian nationalist disruptions of schools across the state are by no means isolated.

Case in point: At a meeting of the Virginia Beach School Board earlier this week, one school board member kept referring to school teachers and administrators as “porn peddlers.” When the superintendent told her to “stop saying that my staff is giving pornography to students,” she shouted over him several times, “I will not.”

Virginians must start paying attention to the brave new world of Christian nationalist public schools. Doing so, they might also answer the question, “Why do we have a teacher shortage?”