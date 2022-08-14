Opinion/Editorial: The goal is not symbols of bigotry; it is equality for all

For many Americans, Confederate battle flags symbolize a belief in white supremacy. So do statues of Confederate generals. For those of us who feel that way, it is as hard to look at them without thinking about slavery as it is to look at Nazi war memorabilia from World War II and not think of the Holocaust. This partly explains the inability of Charlottesville to heal since the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017.

The neo-Nazis and white supremacists who invaded the city on Aug. 11 and 12 said they came to protest the removal of statues of two Confederate generals – Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson – from Lee Park.

No amount of talk about the honorable nature of these two Southern gentlemen or their military genius removes what they fought for and have come to represent. The states’ rights so often discussed and once taught in the South as the reason for the Civil War was the right to enslave other human beings, to work them without pay and trade them like property, ripping apart families and leaving scars for generations.

To many of us, the Confederate battle flags still flown around Charlottesville and much of Virginia and still visible on ball caps and pick-up trucks signify that the old way was the right way. To some of us, they might as well be swastika crosses. The ubiquitous statues that worship the Rebel cause on public property send an even more ominous message because they are more than individual, private expressions. The statues represent official positions of communities meant to represent everyone, not just believers in the Lost Cause. Instead, they send the message that the Southern position in the Civil War was not only constitutionally justified, but also morally just.

So when politicians like those in one Virginia county plot to give the land under a Confederate statue to the Daughters of the Confederacy to keep the statue in place, it smacks of racism. If it is just history or heritage, that history or heritage is one of bigotry. This, for many of us, is what the flags, ball caps, bumper stickers and works of art glorify.

The people suing to keep Charlottesville’s Robert E. Lee statue from being melted and recast as community art that all city residents can embrace do the city and themselves no favors. They adopt an “us versus them” position that, if we must choose sides, places them in the same camp at the racists and anti-Semites who disgraced the city in 2017.

Certain Republican politicians, notably Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Charlottesville’s congressional representative Bob Good, adopted the national GOP strategy of turning the Black colloquialism “woke” into an obscenity. They mock the term and use it as a dog whistle to warn white people that Caucasian dominance is at risk. They hope to twist the narrative away from white supremacy in the same way the statue defenders talk about the South’s right to secede and the folks with the Rebel flags say they’re just exercising their free speech.

America is the greatest country in the world because it lets its citizens express themselves this way. But my right to free speech ends when it endangers you. This is what happened in Charlottesville in 2017. It is what happened in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Both episodes hoped to impose tyranny of the minority.

By manipulating the term “woke,” that tyranny has now turned into an excuse to demonize the terms diversity, equity and inclusion. We hear criticism of those words by white people in Charlottesville in tones too often condescending or sarcastic. We hear the same criticism and tone invoked by a newly appointed member of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors as a source of intellectual and social decay at the state’s flagship academic institution.

The challenge to this community, this Commonwealth and this nation, as we try to regain our moral bearings against a growing threat of extremism and division is not working to dismiss diversity, equity and inclusion. It is to find ways to embrace those concepts so everyone understands what ought to be the ultimate goal:

White, Black or any other color or creed, Americans do not favor one race, religion or ethnicity over any other.