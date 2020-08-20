Opinion/Editorial: The future is yours

e were struck by Judge Claude Worrell Jr.’s comment in a sex offender sentencing hearing in Greene County earlier this summer.
Dustin Kramer had pleaded guilty on March 4 to two counts of computer solicitation of the then 15-year-old victim, one count of possession of child pornography and 12 counts of possession of child pornography, second offense. Prosecutors dropped the remaining four solicitation charges and 18 child porn charges in exchange for the guilty plea.
Mr. Kramer was sentenced to 75 years in prison, but will serve 15 years and 6 months, with credit for time already spent in jail on charges, after the judge reduced the sentence. Among conditions set by Judge Worrell: Mr. Kramer must put in 20 years’ worth of good behavior after his release, or the full weight of the sentence would be imposed.
Mr. Kramer said he accepted responsibility and extended an apology to the victim and her family. To the judge, he said: “I hope for a future, your honor. I put my future in your hands.”
To which Judge Worrell replied: “It’s worth noting your future is not in my hands, it’s within yours.”
Point well made.
