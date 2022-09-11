Opinion/Editorial: The company Youngkin keeps looks very ugly

Officially, according to WorldReference.com, the line is, “You’re known by the company you keep.” By that measure, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin acquired a new label traveling to Maine last week to give a campaign speech for Maine Gov. Paul LePage. The Old Dominion’s absentee chief executive and presidential wannabe is now the known sympathizer of a guy who makes racist statements based on lies.

In 2016, LePage famously called people of color the “enemy” while blaming them for his state’s heroin problem. Confronted by reporters at a news conference, LePage elaborated: “They come up here, they sell their heroin, and then they go back home. Incidentally, half the time they impregnate a young, white girl before they leave.”

LePage told reporters that he had evidence that Blacks and Latinos were the problem. He said he had compiled a binder of drug charges that showed over 90% of those arrested were people of color.

Challenged to make the binder public, LePage replied, “Let me tell you something: Black people come up the highway and they kill Mainers. You ought to look into that.”

Then, he left the news conference, telling journalists: “You make me so sick.”

This is whom Youngkin endorsed for election in a speech last Wednesday. He backed a loose cannon firing racist stereotypes based on lies.

The Portland Press Herald newspaper checked LePage’s assertion against FBI crime statistics. The latest available figures showed just 14.1% of those arrested on drug charges in Maine were Black. Almost all the rest were white.

Youngkin sold his own brand of race baiting in Maine. It concerns his false narrative that explaining the legacy of institutional racism in America teaches young people what to think, not how to think. That, like LePage’s data manipulation, is a lie. Youngkin shrouds his lie in a cloak of parental rights. He reportedly played up this theme in his speech in Maine, which was, typically, “closed press,” as so many of his activities in Virginia are.

With a population that is more than 94% white, we’re not sure there are enough Black or Hispanic people in Maine to validate Youngkin’s version of “critical race theory.” He claims that teachers explaining how slavery, opposition to lynching laws, legal segregation and financial discrimination created a society that still keeps white people in control somehow discriminates against white children.

Before heading into the closed dinner, Youngkin and LePage praised each other’s styles of leadership, moving from opposition to teaching “divisive” subjects to banning library books dealing with racism, sex and gender identity.

At his Maine speech, the Portland Press Herald reported, Youngkin passed out replicas of the signature “average guy” vest that he wore throughout his campaign for governor in Virginia. Youngkin is as average as the next former financial group guru with a nine-figure net worth. Anyhow, in Maine, LePage’s name was reportedly inscribed on the vests Youngkin gave away.

So we return to the company Virginia’s governor keeps.

In 2011, Paul LePage said he would not attend an NAACP dinner celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He tried to deflect charges of racism by pointing out that he has an adoptive son who was born in Jamaica. That doesn’t get you off the hook when you do what LePage did and call the group that fought for constitutionally guaranteed civil rights for Blacks a “special interest” that he was “not going to be held hostage to.” LePage then told reporters the NAACP could “kiss my butt” if it wanted to play the race card. In the wake of the outrage that ensued, LePage eventually went to an NAACP breakfast. But his history of racially incendiary and insensitive remarks continues.

If Youngkin finds Paul LePage fit for office, if LePage represents the company Virginia’s governor chooses to keep, perhaps it’s time for citizens of the Commonwealth to call him by a new nickname.

How does “Massa Glenn” sound?