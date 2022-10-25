Opinion/Editorial: Test results prove policies must change

The new National Assessment of Education Progress report exposed a disaster in Virginia’s K-12 public school system. The state’s fourth graders suffered the worst decline in math and reading scores in the country. No amount of lipstick can make over this pig of a performance. Citizens, especially parents, need an explanation from school administrators about why the catastrophe happened. For the sake of our children, what the public can no longer accept are excuses.

The miserable results should give Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his appointees a free rein to reform the process for setting and delivering on educational standards. The results must be measured with apples-to-apples metrics. But it is hard to see how the administration can do worse than the most recent scores.

The list of services the administration plans to use to address this crisis is both necessary and challenging. Among the most important actions will be investments in more individualized programming. This begins with a promise of $30 million for “K-12 learning recovery grants.” Families can apply for the grants beginning in January 2023. They will fund in-person, virtual or hybrid tutoring. The tutoring can take place one-on-one, in small groups or in large groups. Low income families, those making 300% or less than the federal poverty level, will be eligible for $3,000 grants. Other families can get $1,500 grants.

High school students will get a specialized tutoring system built from partnerships with private companies Khan Academy and Schoolhouse.world. The governor promises every Virginia high school student will receive access to free, small-group math tutoring and homework support.

The state hopes volunteer tutors from the community will also drive the system’s success.

Given the recent exodus of experienced classroom teachers from Virginia’s schools, finding qualified and effective staff may present Youngkin’s greatest hurdle. Struggling students often require instructors with specialized skills that only develop after years on the job. Schools filled with rookies seem likely to fall short of the lofty goals the governor outlines.

Youngkin’s teacher pipeline proposal calls for spending $10 million—$6 million in apprenticeships, internships and residencies that lead to licensure along with education degrees and $3 million in recruitment and retention of teachers. To keep the teacher pipeline from turning into a pipe dream, it may make better sense to invest the bulk of the money luring the best and the brightest of the recent retirees back to the classroom.

The biggest overhaul the administration plans is in the state’s reading program. It calls for spending $70 million provided by the Virginia Literacy Act to “transform reading instruction.” The goal envisions every child reading at least at grade level. The new reading curricula will require evidence of achievement. It will place more than 600 reading specialists in schools across the Commonwealth to coach teachers on ways to reach literacy goals.

To monitor ongoing academic progress in all programs, the governor promises individual student reports for teachers and parents of students in grades four through 12. The reform initiative also borrows from the special education model which employs individual education programs (IEPs) developed for a single student. The state plans to expand from 15 to 25 the number of school divisions in a Bridging the Gap initiative. The program strives to narrow performance levels between the highest-scoring and lowest-scoring students. To do so, it develops “Personalized Learning Plans” for children not reading on grade level.

A major financing vehicle for the overall reform effort comes in a demand that school divisions allocate unspent dollars from the federal Emergency Secondary School and Elementary Relief (ESSER) program. Those funds total nearly $2 billion, the governor says.

The final piece in the recovery plan involves accountability. New ways of determining individual school accreditation seem sure to increase the number of schools denied accreditation. This may seem more stick than carrot, but at this point, publicly calling out schools and school divisions that fail to meet their students’ needs may be the incentive needed to force change.

And if one thing is obvious from the new education report, it is that Virginia needs to be doing things differently.