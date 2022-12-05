Opinion/Editorial: Stopping gangs must start now for every person

The city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County have a gang problem. Albemarle County Police leaders made it official in a news conference last week. Given the recent rash of shootings in the region, their announcement was about as surprising to citizens as police Captain Renault’s “shock” at finding out people gambled at Rick’s Café in the movie “Casablanca.”

If you recall that famous scene, someone from the illegal casino hands the captain his winnings at the moment he expresses his disbelief and outrage.

As self-evident as it is, the gang situation in Charlottesville and Albemarle will never be a joke. Without intervention, what it will continue to be is a crisis. We can no longer afford to deny, downplay or ignore it.

Last week’s Albemarle briefing put the last nail in the coffin. County Police Chief Col. Sean Reeves told journalists that reports of shots fired in 2022 are up 15% from the average number of shots fired reports in each of the past three years.

Vehicle thefts have also risen significantly. From 2019 to 2021, Albemarle County Police investigated 60 stolen vehicle reports. In the first 11 months of 2022, police say they already have investigated 96 vehicular thefts, 53 since July.

The worst news out of last week’s moment of truth was the age of suspected gang members recently arrested. Since July, Albemarle has arrested 10 people on gang-violence charges. Seven of them were juveniles. If that does not set off loud alarms, this should: In some cases, county police charged a juvenile with possession of an automatic weapon and a stolen weapon.

For the coup de grace, some of these young gang members appear to be middle school age.

The call to action couldn’t be clearer. Sadly, how law enforcement and other community resources plan to approach this sickening scenario continues to be opaque. Charlottesville funds a group of former gang members who work to learn about potential gun violence between gangs and intervene to stop it. Police have tried to be more visible in certain neighborhoods. But beyond the occasional gun buyback programs, the easy availability of legal and illegal guns appears to have overwhelmed Albemarle and Charlottesville the same way the flood of firearms drowns thousands of American communities.

Around here, this was never clearer than a weekend in October that saw three juveniles, ages 14 to 17, arrested for shooting two other juveniles in broad daylight in the parking lot of the Omni Hotel in downtown Charlottesville. The best thing that can be said of this tragedy is that no one died. The worst thing that can be said is that we, as a community, seem willing to stand by as children open fire on each other.

This area needs a new, coordinated effort to control gangs. It must be comprehensive, stretching from enforcement to prevention. All the elements of the region – police, policymakers, preachers, teachers, academics and executives – must rally under a single, anti-gang banner with a dynamic, charismatic leader who has executive responsibility. This will take multi-jurisdictional funding, private philanthropy, and the commitment of all of the region’s public and private power brokers. It will require paid staff and volunteers.

Above all, it will require accountability tempered with patience.

We’re talking about a group empowered to make hard, sometimes controversial, decisions that involve action, not just the study of the gang problem or crime statistics. Task force may not be the right name for this group. Trust force might be better.

The federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention offers a comprehensive model for dealing with gangs. https://www.ojp.gov/pdffiles1/ojjdp/231200.pdf

The model focuses on five areas: community mobilization; education, training and jobs for gang-involved young people; social intervention by churches, schools, public agencies, and law enforcement; suppression of gang activity by police, courts, social agencies and grassroots groups such as violence interrupters; and moving resources to refine and expand efforts that work the best.

This may not be the perfect model. But now that we’re being honest about the scope and consequences of gang violence on life and property in Albemarle and Charlottesville, it is a starting point. So let’s get going. We can no longer afford to wait if we want to save this community and its kids.