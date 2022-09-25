Opinion/Editorial: State GOP declares war on trans kids

Virginia Republicans officially declared war on transgender kids in the past nine days.

First came Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s ironically named “2022 MODEL POLICIES ON THE PRIVACY, DIGNITY, AND RESPECT FOR ALL STUDENTS AND PARENTS IN VIRGINIA’S PUBLIC SCHOOLS,” released on Friday, Sept. 16. It orders transgender students to use bathrooms associated with their birth sex, not their gender identity. It makes parents or students over 18 provide specific legal documents to change names or sex designations in school records. It affirms rights of teachers to refuse to call students by preferred pronouns. It forbids school officials to provide gender identity counseling without parental permission and presence.

The policies remain under discussion.

Then, on Sept. 20, Virginia Republican Congressman Bob Good spoke at a Capitol press conference in favor of federal legislation that would make gender-affirming treatments for transgender children a felony.

Legal analysts question the legality or practicality of both attacks.

Youngkin’s model policies appear suspect in light of existing Virginia law that forbids discrimination on a number of grounds, including gender identity, and also in light of federal law that “prohibits sex (including pregnancy, sexual orientation, and gender identity) discrimination in any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

Youngkin is “not on very stable ground” to implement his model policies, said Christy Mallory, legal director of the Williams Institute, a research center based at the UCLA School of Law. It focuses on how laws and policies affect the LGBTQ+ community.

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias said he thinks that Young cannot legally implement his model policies “without going to the legislature and changing the statute.”

“The governor has to honor what the legislature passed,” Tobias said.

Youngkin’s new policies raise ethical questions. The governor likes to talk about parental rights, as if tens of thousands of parents are being hoodwinked and undermined by school officials on LGBTQ+ issues. The Williams Institute aggregates the number of transgender Americans by age group and state. It estimates that in Virginia, 4,150 children between 13 and 17 identify as transgender. This is a small minority of school kids who are sometimes abused by peers who find out their gender identity choice. Yet Youngkin has singled out these vulnerable young people and punished them for nothing more than political gain with an intolerant base.

That is reprehensible, if not immoral. It is not the behavior most Americans expect from their president, who Youngkin wants to be.

Bob Good’s bill to criminalize gender-affirming treatments for transgender kids is even more cynical. Good teamed with other Republican extremists Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert to put forth an expression of hate that criminalizes alternative lifestyles. The ridiculously named Protect Children’s Innocence Act “makes it a felony to perform any gender affirming care on a minor and it permits a minor on whom such care is performed to bring a civil action against each individual who provided the care,” according to Congress.gov.

The legislation would put health care providers, including the University of Virginia, at risk of criminal charges.

“Our clinical offerings include transgender youth health services for ages 11 to 25,” a spokesman for UVa Health told The Daily Progress. “We do not provide genital surgery for anyone younger than 18, and UVA Health follows best-practice clinical consent protocols for all the services we provide.”

The American Academy of Family Physicians, American Psychiatric Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists all oppose bills like Good’s.

The legislation stands a snowball’s chance in hell of becoming law unless Republicans take control of the House and get a 60-vote majority in the Senate. Even then, it might be too extreme for Republicans to stomach and subject to a presidential veto.

On the other hand, nothing seems too radical for Congressman Bob Good as he embarrasses most Virginians and many of his constituents. Like Youngkin, Good wants to coddle his base: narrow-minded religious zealots who think their personal beliefs should govern everybody’s behavior. Who cares if it hurts a few marginalized children?

The University of Richmond’s Tobias summed up Good’s cruelty-over-compassion approach perfectly.

“It is,” he said, “stupid.”