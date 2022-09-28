Opinion/Editorial: Some trans kids face risks without schools' support

The new statement on parental rights from the Virginia Rural Health Association (VRHA) offers a powerful description of the dilemma posed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new school guidelines for treatment of transgender students.

Do we want to risk the mental and physical health of a child who does not receive family support by refusing to let them talk privately to a school counselor, teacher or administrator?

This is what Youngkin’s policy does. As VRHA notes: “Parents must be informed and given the opportunity to object before the school provides counseling services related to gender.” This mandate effectively forbids school personnel from being a resource for kids in crisis who feel they cannot turn to their parents for help or advice.

We strongly support family values. Nurturing children, teaching spirituality, instilling compassion, imparting a work ethic, keeping them safe, helping them grow and loving them unconditionally are just a few of the ways parents shape their kids. Ideally, families should feel comfortable communicating honestly about any subject. Realistically, that rarely happens among adolescents and their parents in any household. It is especially true in the cases of children confused about their gender identity.

Many, if not most, parents who are truthful will admit that the idea of a son or daughter who constantly feels the identity of the opposite sex so strongly that they want to change gender requires getting used to. It may scare some parents. It may enrage others. At the very least, it gives a lot of people pause. Broaching this subject in the most stable households is hard. In families unwilling to accept their child’s feelings and discuss them, discussing gender identity can explode into anger.

The VRHA says research suggests that one in three parents reject the idea that their kids are transgender. Another third accept the idea. And a third of transgender people choose not to reveal their gender identity until they become adults.

What this adds up to is an increase in mental health problems among the rejected. One study cited by the VHRA showed young adults who experienced “high levels of parental rejection” were eight times more likely to attempt suicide and six times more likely to suffer higher levels of depression than their peers.

At the same time, young people in rural areas may find they have few options for speaking to a trained, trusted adult outside of school. “The majority of Virginia’s rural communities are classified a Mental Health Professional Shortage Areas” by the U.S. government, the VRHA points out.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health published a report in April that examined self-harm and suicide among all state children ages 9-18. The report looked at incidents between 2015 and 2021. Results ought to cause concern. Emergency department visits for self-harm and non-fatal self-harm hospitalizations are increasing, the health department said.

Where a child turns in a crisis ought to involve their parents. But the sad fact is that parents are not supportive in some situations. Another sad fact is that wishful thinking does not solve problems of communication between children and parents, particularly as it involves something as complex as gender identity.

The bottom line must be that kids who are working their way through gender identity issues need access to trained, trusted adults.

Knowledge that others feel the same way they do or that those who don’t will not judge them also helps transgender people. As for the notion that teachers want to usurp parents’ roles, experts estimate that just 4,150 Virginia students between 13 and 17 identify as transgender. That’s a small minority.

Virginia’s school counselors, teachers and administrators do not try to make students transgender any more than they try to make them straight or gay. They simply want to educate and protect students, in this case by letting children understand and cope with a private, personal issue.

In contrast, Youngkin’s transgender policy tries to impose a perfect version of family dynamics on an incredibly imperfect universe. For the sake of children and their parents, we wish that was possible. It isn’t.

The ideal world the governor seeks simply does not exist. Pretending he can proclaim it into existence is worse than naïve. It puts a small group of already vulnerable students at greater risk.