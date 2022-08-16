Opinion/Editorial: Solving hep C crisis means access to meds for current drug users

America’s hepatitis C virus crisis preceded the COVID-19 pandemic. It seems likely to last long after COVID-19 reaches endemic status. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered a bleak snapshot of a curable condition that too many patients don’t treat, even when they have insurance to cover the costs.

Hepatitis C virus infects about 2.2 million adults in the U.S., the CDC reported. HCV, as it is known, contributes to about 14,000 deaths per year. If those people had received treatment within 360 days of their initial diagnosis, they could have been taking drugs that offer a cure rate better than 95%.

Unfortunately, they don’t get that treatment in the right timeframe.

Only 23% of people with Medicaid insurance coverage received timely treatment, the CDC reported. Just 28% of HCV patients covered by Medicare and 35% of those with private health insurance received timely treatment.

The story gets worse. The number of people treated for hepatitis C viral infections actually shrank from 2015 to 2020. Meanwhile, the number of new cases rose. Those who refuse or cannot access timely treatment risk liver damage, including cirrhosis and cancer. Their behavior is not merely self-destructive; it defeats attempts to eliminate HCV from the country by allowing those already infected to infect others.

“Hepatitis C is acquired from infected blood,” said Dr. Rebecca Dillingham of the University of Virginia, one of the country’s leading HCV researchers. Historically, HCV spread because of poor methods of disinfection. “Today,” Dillingham explained, “the primary mode of transmission is items that pierce the skin.”

This includes needles shared among intravenous drug users. HCV can also spread through sexual contact and from pregnant women to fetuses.

Dillingham has spent much of her professional career trying to educate patients and the doctors who treat them about how to approach hepatitis C. Part of the problem is that the old treatment for HCV lasted a year, was accompanied by terrible, potentially toxic side effects, and offered just a 50% chance of success.

Patients and providers who only know about the bad old days will often hesitate to take action against HCV, Dillingham said. With others in her field, she has undertaken education of primary care physicians and patients to explain that oral treatments with direct-acting antiviral drugs are now available. These drugs take just eight to 12 weeks to work with positive results in more than 95% of cases.

“We have trained 102 [care] providers in 80 clinics,” Dillingham said.

Barriers persist. Virginians should be proud that their state has set a national example for access to HCV treatment and drugs that other states would do well to follow. The Old Dominion accepted the premise offered by health professionals such as Dillingham that treating active drug users infected with hepatitis C was better than ignoring them. This is because timely treatment keeps the infected from spreading the virus. Other states still handle HCV as Virginia used to, making people prove they are clean before they qualify for coverage of the expensive treatment.

Prior authorizations for treatment once blocked access to insurance reimbursements for HCV treatment and still do on many places. In Virginia, Medicaid, the government-paid health insurance program for the poor, “just removed prior authorization for hepatitis C medication,” Dillingham said. This is huge, because it removes what had been the biggest barrier to treatment for most people — about an $80,000 price tag for a full course of treatment of these drugs. Not taking them is a missed opportunity.

The Virginia Health Department also now takes a “comprehensive harm reduction” approach providing clean syringes to drug users in order to stop the spread of hepatitis C, Dillingham said.

Stigma, some of it self-inflicted, remains. Some primary care doctors do not want to treat HCV patients in their practices. In other cases, drug users internalize stigma and resist seeking help for hepatitis C. They say to themselves: “I don’t want to get treated until I stop using,” Dillingham explained.

Dillingham and those like her deserve praise for understanding the medical, economic and social complexities that accompany any solution to the HCV problem. It is a fundamental concept too easily overlooked in dealing with self-destructive, anti-social behavior.

Helping individuals and solving a societal health crisis simultaneously means dealing with people as you find them with compassion and without judgment.