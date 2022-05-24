Opinion/Editorial: Serve, succeed, move on

The ultimate success of a service organization is doing its job so well that it becomes unnecessary. That was the case with with Welcoming Greater Charlottesville. For several years, the collaboration of Russ Linden, Frank Sullivan and the pastors and congregations of New Beginnings Church and Hudson Avenue United Methodist Church helped undocumented immigrants, refugees and homeless people in the area by providing them with identity cards.

The cards, modeled on the Welcoming America Community ID Program, were not official government documents, but they filled a gap that sometimes stymied these folks’ ability to get through routine tasks of daily life. Community IDs came in handy for confirming names or addresses when signing a lease or enrolling kids in school. In some cases, the IDs also helped de-escalate encounters with law enforcement.

Welcoming Greater Charlottesville and the churches held education sessions with participants while simultaneously explaining what they were doing to police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

“You’ve got to get law enforcement on your side,” Linden told The Daily Progress. “If not, you’re going to have a hard time succeeding. Because the sheriffs embraced the program, they got to know who people were. This improved the relationship.”

Welcoming Greater Charlottesville understood it was on to something when people started to turn up hours early to stand in line waiting for an ID, Linden said. But it really hit home when he watched people with IDs proudly showing them to neighbors. “There was a feeling of community,” he said.

New Beginnings and Hudson Methodist hosted ID training and distribution. They managed finances and supervised part time staff. It was the best kind of service in that it was selfless.

And so it went until Jan.1, 2021, when Virginia began offering “driver privilege cards.” These are “a driving credential for individuals who are non-US citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license.”

A year later, undocumented adults who did not drive and undocumented children became eligible for state-issued IDs.

It was then that Sullivan went to Linden with a difficult quetion, given how much time and effort they had devoted to the community ID program.

“Is it right,” Sullivan asked, “to keep pushing a program when state-issued cards are now available?”

It was not, Linden said the group concluded. Still, it is “hard to unload your baby.”

Having filled a gap until something better arrived, Welcoming Greater Charlottesville agreed to shut down the ID program. It had passed out roughly 850 community ID cards.

“The service this program provided for three years—giving verifiable ID cards to people who can’t get a government ID—was no longer needed,” Linden wrote in a letter to The Daily Progress. “Now that the state of Virginia provides ID cards and driver permit cards to the very people we were serving, we were happy to go out of business.

Still, as one door closed, Sullivan and Linden kept looking for others to open. More than 300 refugees from Afghanistan needed welcoming in and around Charlottesville in Fall 2021. So Welcoming Greater Charlottesville went to work with a State Department-funded office of the International Rescue Committee. The group helped find homes, supplies, clothes and jobs for those who left Afghanistan when the U.S. withdrew its military presence.

Refugee resettlement continues, but these days, Sullivan also volunteers with a Hispanic cultural festival.

Recently, Welcoming Greater Charlottesville sponsored an iftar dinner. That’s the traditional Muslim meal after sunset that follows each day’s fasting during Ramadan.

About 40 people from the Islamic Society of Central Virginia came to the welcoming event, said Linden. Most, if not all, had never been to an iftar put on by non-Muslims.

“People were so appreciative,” Linden said. “It was magical.”

Exactly what comes next remains a bit up in the air. Almost surely it will follow a mantra this area, this state, this nation and this world could use a lot more of.

Serve plenty. Help many. Move on to others in need.