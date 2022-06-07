Opinion/Editorial: Schools solve hate speech teaching understanding, empathy and tolerance

Threats against Black students posted in a restroom at Charlottesville’s Buford Middle School last week probably involved more bluster than danger. But school officials made the right choice in sending out a notice to parents acknowledging the ugly messages and asking Charlottesville police to investigate and to be present in the hallways in the days after the discovery.

This response has to be the case in the gun-violent environment America forces its children to live in. Hurt feelings heal. Hurt bodies may not. The heightened security at Buford after a mass murder at an elementary school in Texas may have created some unavoidable anxiety among students. But it is nothing compared to the alternative.

Now, however, it’s time to move on to the teaching moment that this outburst of adolescent anger provides. Police say many such outbursts come to nothing. This apparently was one. Still, every school in the city and surrounding counties should take a moment in this, the last week of classes, to discuss something besides dodging bullets.

They should talk about understanding, empathy and tolerance.

Respect for cultural and ethnic differences can extend to and from every race and demographic group represented in the classrooms of a diverse society. Bullying is colorblind. So is intimidation. What teachers can ask students to think about this week is how classmates feel when they are marginalized.

This includes White kids as well as Black kids, Latino kids as well as Asian kids. It includes children living in traditional families and non-traditional families. It includes individuals’ sexual identities. It includes young people on the autism spectrum and those with physical, intellectual or emotional disabilities.

Children often learn to hate from the adults in their lives. Those who hate the most may also have experienced ugly encounters where they felt targeted. Most kids—not all, but most—prefer getting along.

The best thing going for young people is their capacity to change quickly. That can happen with a deeper understanding of who the objects of their scorn actually are. There is an old conflict resolution technique in which middle school-aged kids who got into fights were “punished” by being forced to walk arm-in-arm together around the perimeter of the gym or a ballfield for an extended period of time, then report back to the teacher what they had learned about each other.

The energy of youth can turn on a dime away from immature or uninformed viewpoints when pointed in the correct direction and offered knowledge. Suddenly, your one-time enemy becomes your best friend. You defend that friend as ferociously this week as you persecuted him or her last week.

Too many adults or groups now push educational agendas that pit children against each other. Forbidding kids from discussing institutional racism in schools by claiming such a discussion is anti-White is one example. Cultivating opposition to alternative lifestyles with lawsuits challenging gender identity is another. Both create the kind of us and them mentality that showed up in the Buford restroom last week.

Helping children remember that we all crave acceptance hopefully opens them up to understanding why other people feel like they do.

Everybody wants to belong somewhere. That knowledge does not oblige our children to adopt someone else’s lifestyle or belief system if it makes them uncomfortable. At the same time, societies rarely produce good results by demanding that children act like people they are not. Kids benefit most from exploring why people feel differently, why their worldviews differ.

The most powerful lesson for students to learn from last week’s Buford incident is that such threats waste energy and time.

Supremacy by any single group falls short of what makes this country great. What makes it great is co-existence. Co-existence does not mean compromise. It just means recognizing our ability to live side by side without threatening each other.

The culture warriors and the holier-than-thou crowd now trying to push schools and society into a single paradigm may choose to brand tolerance an unacceptable form of situational ethics or destructive secular humanism.

The rest of us call it life.