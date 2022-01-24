Opinion/editorial: School threats demand accountability

Page County resident Amelia King strongly supported Gov. Glenn Youngkin's order ending student mask mandates in schools. She supported it so strongly that she threatened to "bring every single gun loaded" to her child's school to enforce the order.

Brayan Jafet Galeas Oliva was so upset about something in his life - not the mask mandate - that he allegedly threatened to kill or hurt people at Albemarle County High School earlier this month.

Authorities in Page and Albemarle charged King and Oliva with crimes last week as a result of their statements.

King's and Oliva's behavior was the latest reminder of how Americans now rely on intimidation and rage rather than reason to settle differences. The charges also highlighted how our national epidemic of potentially violent anger leaves students, faculty and staff in the crosshairs.

The situation demands consequences. Albemarle law enforcement officials explained why in a virtual forum in December after they had charged three juveniles allegedly involved in social media threats against two county high schools. An assistant commonwealth's attorney in Albemarle noted that the charges were all felonies that could carry fines and even jail time, according to the Virginia code.

Asked about Youngkin's position on charging those who threaten school violence, a spokesperson said in an email that "the governor does not condone violence or threats of violence towards anyone at anytime. When people break the law, he expects ... officers, led by Secretary [of Public Safety Bob] Mosier, to enforce the law across the Commonwealth.”

COVID may have created unusual stress on children and their moms and dads. But parents bullied school boards before the pandemic and kids used social media to vent their frustrations with fantasies about bombing schools.

Because of the power of the gun lobby, the U.S. government does not track school shootings. A Washington Post database shows that 278,000 American children in 298 schools have been exposed to gun violence at school since the Columbine High School slaughter in April 1999. The Post found that 157 people had been killed and 351 injured in those attacks.

Those who think charging King and Oliva is overkill should remember that two months ago, a 16-year-old in Michigan, armed with a gun his parents gave him for his birthday, killed four high school classmates and injured seven, including a teacher.

During the virtual forum in December, Albemarle law enforcement officials explained how teenagers' use of social media spreads school threats. Police recommended that kids tell a responsible adult when they see an online threat instead of sharing it. That makes it easier to find the source.

What really needs to happen is for parents to talk to their children about the self-destructiveness of publicizing threats that you have no intention of acting on to relieve the frustration of adolescence. As an Albemarle detective explained at the forum, even threats only intended to be annoying must be approached as possible threats to life.

What happens when the parent acts like the child, as King did, is another matter. Lots of parents now model aggressive behavior toward school boards and other public agencies as part of the antigovernment movement. Anti-maskers are among them. So are men and women who show up at opponents' political rallies armed with assault weapons. Remember the 2020 election?

Then, there is the deification of Kyle Rittenhouse. The white teenager armed himself and went to a rally against a white police officer's shooting of a black man. Rittenhouse put himself in harm's way, then shot to death two protesters who he said threatened his life. A jury agreed he acted in self defense. Now, he appears as a hero at conservative forums.

Regardless of Rittenhouse's acquittal, lock and load is the wrong message to send young people whose brains are still learning to cope with impulsivity.

Judges should decide whether King, Oliva, the juveniles or anyone else threatening school violence should be fined or locked up. What they all deserve is to be scared straight.