Opinion/Editorial: School boards must separate church and state

When schools reopen today, every public school system in Virginia is supposed to have a policy for dealing with sexually explicit material in libraries and curricula. In libraries, those materials must at least be segregated from the rest of the collection and denied to students unless they have parental permission to check them out. In classrooms, teachers must at least inform parents in advance that they plan to use material deemed explicit and provide alternative learning material to students whose parents object.

This is the baseline policy ordered by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. But the 2024 Republican presidential wannabe will happily allow localities to censor materials more strictly. He does so in deference to small groups of religious activists in individual school systems who oppose depictions of racism and sexual identity in books and other media that education experts vetted before approving them.

This is the first step in what could be a defining year of public education debates underwritten by rich private groups which hope to take control of local school boards and let their conservative Christian faith dictate policy.

Conservative activists took over the Spotsylvania County School Board last year and turned that system into a dysfunctional mess that included:

-Firing a veteran superintendent and replacing him with someone with no experience in public education and paying the replacement $245,000 a year.

-Holding meetings with little or no public notice.

-Censoring prize-winning literature in libraries and classrooms and calling for an actual book burning.

-Enacting a rule to limit the number speakers on certain issues to five.

-Calling on staff to cut off the microphone on speakers.

-Allegedly using public funds to send school board members to a conservative group retreat.

Those who think this is an isolated issue should look at similar efforts to stack school boards from Loudon County in Northern Virginia to the city of Virginia Beach 200 miles south.

The Christian nationalist movement arrived in Albemarle County just about a year ago in the form of a lawsuit by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a national group with an annual budget of $78 million that it uses to infuse private religion into public life. ADF charged that the Albemarle County school system’s anti-racism program was itself racist because it characterized white students as bigots and because a handful of parents said the program violated their children’s constitutionally protected religious beliefs. A county judge threw out the suit saying it offered no proof that the children involved had been injured. The case remains on appeal with the ADF picking up the bills.

Meanwhile, the group filed other suits hoping to find judges who would accept, for example, an argument that the Harrisonburg schools’ policies supporting students who identified as transgender unconstitutionally withheld information from parents who disagreed with it.

Two months ago, in early November, the Virginia Supreme Court heard arguments from ADF that a public school teacher in West Point could not be fired for refusing to address a student by transgender pronouns because it was against the teacher’s religion.

For Sarah Harris, a former school teacher and parent of Albemarle County students, conservative attempts to take over school boards is a call to action. After ADF sued Albemarle, Harris and other Albemarle parents formed Albemarle Forward to support teachers and school system. They saw a system teaching tolerance to their kids.

With a majority of county school board members up for reelection in November 2023, Harris and others are organizing for what could be the most contentious school board election of their lives. “This could be a big race, bigger than our county is used to seeing,” she said.

Harris believes Youngkin’s demand for new policies makes people think that “teachers are trying to teach sexually explicit material.”

“We need to push back hard and say that was not happening,” Harris said.

Nor, she added, are Albemarle’s anti-racism policies racist against whites and anti-religious.

The challenge in the coming year for Harris and all Virginians who support public education will be to expose the misinformation and manipulation of emotions that come with what Harris rightly calls “outrageous claims designed to stir up fear.”

If she needs a cautionary tale to show Albemarle voters just how crazy things can get, she only needs to point east toward Spotsylvania.