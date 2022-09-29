Opinion/Editorial: Riggleman's Jan. 6 data crucial to future of democracy

Former 5th District Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman does not care what political party you identify with or if you identify with any party at all. He doesn’t care about your religion, race, ethnicity, sexuality or tax bracket. He just wants you to consider the data his team of intelligence analysts gathered working for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Riggleman, a University of Virginia alumnus and former naval intelligence officer, has collected that data in “The Breach.” The new book that should be required reading for every American who believes in democracy. It uses actual White House correspondence records to link the main players in the Capitol attack. Working from a trove of text messages, cell phone calls and other forms of digital communication turned over to the committee by former President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, the book moves step-by-step through a coordinated plan to overturn the legal and legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election. The proven connections stretch from the White House to members of Congress to white supremacist paramilitary groups, conspiracy theorists, disinformation experts and even Christian nationalists.

That’s a lot of words to describe a coup, which is what Trump and his followers attempted.

“January 6 was just a preview,” Riggleman, whose congressional district included Charlottesville and Albemarle County, told The Daily Progress. “And as we get closer to the midterms, and even the 2024 presidential election, there [is] a lot to learn from insurrectionists and people who radicalized individuals online on how to do it better in the future. So the basic premise of this book is to be apolitical to talk about the actors in a way that's never been done before using data.”

Riggleman asks only that readers look at what he has documented. The conclusions they reach are up to them.

What must be said, however, is that those unwilling to avail themselves of the raw evidence are fooling themselves. Understanding how a network of politicians, extremists and propagandists worked together to bring about the Capitol attack is the way Americans grasp what must be done to keep it from happening again.

“I think the only way that we can help turn the tide for some of these people is to use [the] data to show how they're being mined for money by grifters and charlatans,” Riggleman said. “There's so much money in the disinformation space, the more hyperbolic, outrageous and apocalyptic you can make things sound, people respond. That's a scary thing.”

The power of crazy QAnon conspiracies shows through in the messages to and from the White House, Riggleman said.

“The Breach” demonstrates in text messages and cell phone calls a worrisome vein of white supremacy that infects both Congress, the military and law enforcement.

One of the most troubling threads winding through the book is the way Christian nationalists, particularly Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, drove the idea of insurrection. Thomas first appeared in the White House text logs on Nov. 5, two days after the election, according to Riggleman.

Her text “included a link to a seven-minute conspiracy-filled You-Tube video and several lines of Ginni Thomas’s barely intelligible paranoid ranting in which she predicted a wave of violence and repression if Biden took office,” Riggleman writes.

In another text to Meadows, Thomas bemoans the fact that some Republicans have accepted Biden’s election.

“The fracturing now. The stabbing in the back of anyone daring to still say there seemed to be fraud. All the Rs congratulating Biden,” Thomas texts. “Your/his loyalists can’t take this. It is so evil. Thank you for being in my choir then too!!”

“This is a fight of good verses (sic) evil,” Meadows replies. “Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs.”

A push for theocracy is just one more un-American thing that drove the January 6 attack, but it is one that Riggleman found especially disturbing.

“You're having people saying that the Bible has to be completely aligned with government,” he told The Daily Progress. “I love freedom of religion, but the Constitution and separation of church and state is something we need to protect at all costs.”