From time to time, you’ll hear complaints about voter registration drives carelessly spreading their nets so wide that they target children, deceased people … and more.
In Atlanta, the Tims family received just such an appeal.
Ron Tims checked his mail this week, and found a voter registration form addressed to Cody Tims.
Problem: Cody’s been dead for 12 years.
Additional problem: Cody was a cat.
How wide was the net spread?
“I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes,” said Carol Tims.
The office of Georgia’s secretary of state said the registration form did not come from officialdom. Instead, many political activist groups are trolling the state for new voters in a hotly contested election year.
“This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing,” the office said in a formal statement. “Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud.”
Even if he had been alive, and even if he had been human, Cody wouldn’t have been allowed to vote. The state said he would have needed a photo ID — which he doubtless did not possess.
But if he had been alive and been human? He would have voted DemoCat, said his owner.
