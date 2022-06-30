Opinion/Editorial: Rape comments by Yesli Vega false, dangerous

So Yesli Vega, Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District Republican candidate, thinks incorrectly that rape victims don’t get pregnant easily. Does that mean that those who do get pregnant should be forced to bear their rapists’ children?

The logical disconnect in a recently released audio of Vega’s view of rape and pregnancy runs so hard against science and sanity that it would be laughable if it were not so dangerous.

Here’s what Vega says in an audio recorded at a primary campaign stop where she endorsed restrictions on access to abortion. The Axios website obtained and released the audio.

“The left will say, ‘Well what about in cases of rape or incest?’” Vega said. “I’m a law enforcement officer. I became a police officer in 2011. I’ve worked one case where as a result of a rape, the young woman became pregnant.”

The person speaking to her then asks, “I’ve actually heard that it’s harder for a woman to get pregnant if she’s been raped. Have you heard that?”

Vega responds: “Well, maybe because there’s so much going on in the body. I don’t know. I haven’t, you know, seen any studies. But if I’m processing what you’re saying, it wouldn’t surprise me. Because it’s not something that’s happening organically. You’re forcing it. The individual, the male, is doing it as quickly — it’s not like, you know — and so I can see why there is truth to that. It’s unfortunate.”

What is more unfortunate is that someone who knows so little about human reproduction might win a seat in the United States House of Representatives. Vega’s ignorance and insensitivity about rape do not make her a viable candidate. They make her a poster child for sex education. Of course, sex ed is also something her far-right-wing political base opposes.

The rape-almost-never-makes-you-pregnant myth is a long-running canard perpetrated and perpetuated by the anti-women’s-choice, forced pregnancy movement and its willing accomplices in the Republican Party.

“It is not based in any reality, certainly not any scientific reality,” said Renee Brennan, executive director of the Sexual Assault Resource Agency in Charlottesville.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that nearly 2.9 million American women have experienced rape-related pregnancy over their lifetimes. The percentages of women among racial and ethnic groups impregnated by rape is reasonably consistent: Hispanic 2.8%, White non-Hispanic 2.2%, Black non-Hispanic 3%, and other non-Hispanic 2.4%.

Women raped by partners with whom they were formerly or currently intimate showed a higher pregnancy rate (26.2%) than those raped by acquaintances (5.2%) or strangers (6.9%). The difference is explained by the fact that three in ten women raped by intimate partners suffered some kind of coercive behavior by their rapist which denied them birth control.

On her campaign website, Vega cites the Declaration of Independence as the basis for her stand on not letting women control their bodies.

“Life is a human right given to us by our Creator,” her website states. “I believe this statement and belive [sic] that every life is precious which is why I’m proudly pro-life.”

She is not so proudly pro-rape victim, because she’s only seen one case of rape where the woman became pregnant. Insurance actuaries make these kinds of calculations, not members of Congress. Worse, Vega bases her conclusions on nothing resembling truth. To force even one person to bear the child of a rapist based on her ignorance constitutes a second violation of the victim.

The Sexual Assault Resources Agency’s Brennan points out that every rape victim who goes to a hospital gets offered emergency contraception. Yet the next round in the forced pregnancy debate in Congress likely will be life at conception bills, which would effectively ban emergency contraception.

Republican Rep. Todd Akin said something similar to Vega when he ran for U.S. Senate in Missouri in 2012. Akin told a TV station that pregnancies from rape are “really rare.” Akin then sealed his political fate with this famous pseudo-scientific pronouncement: “If it’s a legitimate rape, the female body has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.”

Akin lost in a landslide.

Female voters in Virginia’s Seventh District will determine if the same thing happens to Yesli Vega.