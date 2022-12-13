Opinion/Editorial: Racist image on Republican site hard to mistake

The picture that recently graced the Patrick County Republican website was either an incompetent attempt to disguise Ku Klux Klan symbols within an image of the GOP elephant or a picture that included pieces of pachyderm poop. Either way, an arguably symbiotic relationship exists between both the racist hate group and excrement.

The picture is now gone from the website thanks to complaints registered by state Del. Marie March who alerted the Roanoke Times to the website image. Since news of the image surfaced, claims have arrived from the Patrick County Republican chair and the Virginia Republican Party that this was an honest mistake and that people in Patrick County did not see a racist image embedded in the art work. We depict the image above so readers can judge whether it shows distinctive Klan hoods formed between the elephant’s legs, including eye holes. If not, it’s hard for us to discern the artistic purpose of six random, oval-shaped black marks on a white background.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, “The governor condemns all forms of hate speech. There’s no place for it in the Commonwealth.”

We are glad to hear that. But protests of innocence, apologies for an accidental oversight, and condemnations of racism would be easier to accept from Republicans if the same image hadn’t appeared on a local Republican website in Lawrence County, Ala. in August. There, Republican officials offered the same explanation as the folks in Patrick County. The image was simply a mistake that was corrected as soon as its hidden meaning was pointed out.

The Snopes fact-checking website says the liberal magazine Mother Jones commissioned the image in 2020. A tweet from Mother Jones editor-in-chief Clara Jeffery in August during the Alabama hubbub explained: “Two years ago, we commissioned this art from Woody Harrington to reference how white supremacy was taking over the GOP”

Whether or not Republicans in Alabama understood the illustration, Jeffery noted that they also “appropriated copyrighted art.”

Now, she can add Republicans in Patrick County, Va. to her list.

We’re not sure how to take these near-identical examples of ineptitude so close together, except to say we hope these two episodes represent a weird coincidence and not a pattern of deceit. The Republican Party has sent too many subliminal messages of support to white supremacists in recent years, most notably in 2017 after the deadly Unite the Right debacle in Charlottesville. Many Americans took then-President Donald Trump’s infamous comment that there were “very fine people on both sides” as saying racists and anti-Semites chanting “Jews will not replace us” were the moral equivalent of those protesting their hate and violence.

In terms of timing, the Patrick County GOP screw-up could not have come at a worse time. Last week, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin received the first report of a commission he appointed to look into anti-Semitism in the Old Dominion. The commission reported increases in anti-Semitic incidents and offered steps to offset them. The Ku Klux Klan imagery in Patrick County calls to mind the KKK’s long history of anti-Semitic beliefs and behavior that operate alongside the group’s racism and history of violence toward Blacks and immigrants.

Rural areas of the south have also supported some of the Republican Party’s most extreme candidates. Patrick County gave almost 82% of its votes in the November congressional elections to incumbent Republican Rep. Morgan Griffith, a member of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus.

KKK rallies took place in Patrick County in 2011 and 2017. Martinsville, a city in Patrick County, has been home to its own Klan chapter, according to published reports.

This history bodes poorly for Republicans now trying to explain away the racist imagery on the Patrick County GOP website.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice?