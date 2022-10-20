Opinion/Editorial: Race baiting makes a comeback in crime and politics

The public works department in Charlottesville had to scrub the N-word off city streets earlier this week. The vandalism took place near the University of Virginia campus, where a few weeks ago someone hung a noose, a racist symbol of lynching, on a statue. The tension created by national, statewide and local efforts to inflame race relations is coming home to roost.

In Charlottesville, racial tensions always existed, but the 2017 Unite the Right hate fest poured the accelerant of bigotry on a flame that roared into a conflagration. The coals continue to glow red hot with the continuing fight over the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from a public park and the city’s gift of the statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. The center hopes to melt and recast the statue into a unifying community sculpture.

Unification may be impossible if the nation drifts away from drawing minorities into the mainstream and giving them equal opportunities. The displays of hate in Charlottesville arrive as folks like U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and some other Republicans push a theme of Black criminality headed into 2022 midterm elections.

Political strategies designed to make white people fearful and suspicious of African Americans are hardly new. Willie Horton, the Massachusetts murderer who committed a rape after the state released him for a weekend furlough, became the star of an ugly attack ad that helped decide the 1988 U.S. presidential election.

That was 34 years ago. We thought the ability to use Black criminals to indict the entire Black race and turn a racist canard into proof that Democrats are soft on crime had become unacceptable to Americans. Now some Republican candidates are testing its effectiveness again. Worse, other Republicans will not condemn the strategy. Instead, it might actually work and let the party take over both chambers of Congress. If it does, the Republican “Big Tent” will shrink to a pup tent restricted to Caucasians and the occasional minority willing to embrace a stilted vision of themself.

Republicans continue to pander to a racist base. Donald Trump developed and refined this base in 2016 and 2020. Trump’s suggestion that there were some very good people among the neo-Nazi white supremacists who fomented the Unite the Right debacle provided a foundational moment. But Trump had already courted racists to win the 2016 election. White supremacist paramilitary groups led the attack of the Capitol after Trump lost the 2020 election.

The Congress may soon be run by race baiters.

That said, exploitation becomes easier when members of minority groups prey on each other.

Charlottesville now suffers from an epidemic of gunfire, Daily Progress reporters Hawes Spencer and Alice Berry explained in a story Wednesday. From Sept. 1 to Oct. 18 the city’s crime map shows 11 reports of shots fired and weapons violations. Among them was an apparent homicide. The 11 incidents were among 162 reports of shots fired in the past six months.

To the extent that this violence involved people of color firing at each other, the political fear mongers win. Black-on-Black crime offers a handy talking point for haters. We encourage the law-abiding people of the affected neighborhoods to help their communities by helping the police solve crimes.

The fatal wounding of a man on the downtown mall on Sept. 17 remains unsolved. Two teenagers were shot and one of them was seriously injured near the Omni Hotel Oct. 15. If you know anything, share it with police.

Solving apparent racial hate crimes has not been any easier. Despite public distribution of photographs from security cameras, no one appears to have identified the person who hung the noose on the neck of the statue at UVa. Meanwhile, the young man who found and photographed the N-word painted on the road near the school Oct. 14 did not bother to inform the university’s “Just Report It” program.

We know it’s a cliché, but it’s still true. In fighting racist stereotypes and outright racism, if you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.