Opinion/Editorial: Pull together so that no kid goes hungry

No Kid Hungry has a goal as simple as it is difficult. The national nonprofit group wants every child to have access to three meals a day, 365 days a year. In Virginia, No Kid Hungry state director Sarah Steely regularly finds herself at the mercy of federal and state politicians to make that happen. Recently, they have been very merciful.

One of the mainstays for feeding low-income children is free and reduced-price school breakfasts and lunches. Congress decreed that all children could eat free during the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years. As a June 30 deadline that ended the free school meal program approached, Steely and others like her implored legislators to extend waivers of the qualification and payment rules.

For the most part, they did. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Keep Kids Fed Act, co-sponsored by Virginia Reps. Bobby Scott and Abigail Spanberger. The House bill extended free meals for low-income students and those who qualified for reduced-price meals.

Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, refused to support the law unless the reduced-price category was put back in place, making children in that category pay.

The chambers struck a compromise. In voice votes that demonstrated unusual bipartisan unanimity, the House and Senate extended waivers that generally allowed the free food to keep coming through the summer. President Joe Biden signed the Keep Kids Fed Act in late June ahead of the deadline.

Steely celebrated the federal win that not only allowed many free meals, but also let children pick them up and take them home to eat instead of being forced to eat them in school buildings. The waivers and flexibility helped ensure that more kids avoided hunger and their parents avoided hard choices. This is the mission of No Kid Hungry, which is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

“We thought things would be easier now,” Steely told The Daily Progress. “That’s not the case. Prices at the gas pump have gone up. So have prices at the grocery store. Families who did not qualify for free meals might have had to make agonizing tradeoffs where mom doesn’t eat but the kids do. Or they can’t eat and also pay the bills.”

As the federal law took hold, another problem lingered: How would low-income kids who didn’t qualify for free meals, but did qualify for reduced prices, pay for meals in an economic environment where everything costs more?

This time, Virginia legislators and Gov. Glenn Youngkin came through. They included $8.2 million in state funds over the next two years to cover the out-of-pocket costs of Virginia kids who qualified for reduced-price school breakfasts and lunches.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen with the 2022 state budget,” Steely said. “I am so grateful that Gov. Youngkin and the lawmakers saw this as a priority. “

The state subsidy will allow roughly 64,500 children from households making from 130-149% of the poverty level to get their school meals for free.

Now comes the next challenge.

For more than two years, no families have had to apply to get free or reduced-price meals, because with pandemic aid, all meals to all students were free. When the 2022-2023 school year starts, they will have to apply as they did before COVID-19 struck.

“When I look ahead to fall, we need to make sure people fill out income eligibility forms,” Steely said. “They haven’t had to do that for the past two and a half years. Please remind them.”

OK, here goes: Parents, please take responsibility for getting your children fed at school by going to your school division’s website and completing the Free and Reduced Meal Household Eligibility form.

A lot of folks out there are working hard to make sure no kid, including yours, goes hungry.