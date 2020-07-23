If a State Board of Elections decision to approve late-filing candidates wasn’t already political — and we don’t think it was — the decision sure has been politicized now.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has filed a lawsuit challenging the decision.
That’s despite the fact that Democrats hold a majority on the board, and the candidate approvals were passed with a Democrat’s vote.
Of course, decisions by the Electoral Board are not supposed to be political at all.
The board is charged with regulating election procedures, overseeing local election boards and in general ensuring that “major risks to election purity are … addressed as necessary to promote election uniformity, legality, and purity,” in the words of the Virginia State Code.
The uproar involves the decision to allow several candidates to appear on this fall’s ballots despite not filing their paperwork on time with the board.
Most of the candidates filing for paperwork extensions were Republicans — among them, Bob Good in the 5th District and Del. Nick Freitas in the 7th. Both were granted the opportunity to file late, and the DCCC seems particularly incensed about them.
Also receiving extensions were three other Republicans seeking to run in the 7th District (Mr. Freitas later won the party’s nomination) as well as a late-filing Democrat in the 6th District.
What conclusions can we draw from all this?
Perhaps none until more information emerges, but here are some tempting speculations:
Why do Republicans appear more likely than Democrats to miss filing deadlines?
It’s not as if they (Democrats, too) didn’t have warning. If the Board of Elections instructions weren’t enough, there’s also the fact that Mr. Freitas went through a similar scenario last year when his campaign missed two filing deadlines for his run for House of Delegates. The missteps were highly publicized, and should have served as a vivid reminder of the requirements.
At the time, Mr. Freitas claimed the Board of Elections was too politicized to render a fair decision: As now, the three-person board contains two Democrats and one Republican.
At that point, the board had rendered two decisions in similar cases, in which it had granted extensions to one Democrat and one Republican (and it should be noted that each of those two had missed only one deadline, not two as in Mr. Frietas’ case.)
Hard to detect bias there.
Mr. Freitas withdrew rather than risk a negative decision from the board, and then ran as a write-in candidate.
It’s hard to detect bias this year, too, when a board with a Democratic majority — and with a Democratic chairman — rules in favor of several Republicans. On its face, that looks like evidence of impartiality instead.
Of course, it wasn’t the Democratic majority that voted to approve the extensions; it was a majority composed of one Democrat and the lone Republican.
The Democrat commented that he voted for the extensions “reluctantly,” according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
We don’t know what that means, but it certainly does muddy the waters.
The DCCC apparently wants filing deadlines to be strictly enforced.
“Virginia’s election law is clear: To appear on the ballot, you must file before the deadline, or request an extension in a timely fashion. But Bob Good and Nick Freitas did neither,” Executive Director Lucinda Guinn said in a statement.
However, the board has an established precedent of extending deadlines for missteps deemed as marginal, and that precedent has benefited both Democrats and Republicans.
Making a political issue out of this is — sadly — over-politicization.
It also illustrates the risky flip side of trying to be fair and flexible in applying regulations: If you don’t go by the book (and sometimes even if you do), somebody somewhere will make an issue of it.
