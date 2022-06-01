Opinion/Editorial: Plaintiffs rebut neo-Nazis' try to cut legal fees

Neo-Nazis and White supremacists still have not atoned for the damage they did in 2017 at a gathering in Charlottesville.

The unresolved battle to hold them accountable for damage and destruction caused by the Aug. 11-12, 2017 gathering of racists and anti-Semites continued last week. Plaintiffs who won a lawsuit against the organizers of the event rebutted the racists’ attempts to massively reduce the legal fees they must pay.

The plaintiffs won the suit that ended in December 2021 but have yet to collect on a verdict that ordered payment of more than $25 million in damages by an array of defendants. Nor have the winners collected $14.5 million in legal fees they say were expended to mount their case.

Most of the post-trial paperwork has focused on levels of responsibility each defendant bears for the deadly, traumatic weekend that tore this community apart. Those days of rage still cast a pall on the people of the region.

Besides James Fields Jr., who’s doing life without parole for killing Heather Heyer and injuring many others, the right-wing crew who hoped to “Unite the Right” keep trying to separate from each other. By doing so, they hope to dodge responsibility for what they did.

So much for racial solidarity.

Many of the White supremacists’ arguments for relief turn on the fact that the plaintiffs did not win every claim made against the defendants. Some of the guilty parties also try to limit their individual accountability based on the fact that the jury did not identically punish each defendant.

The other reason some members of the Caucasian caucus think they deserve a pass is because they can’t afford to pay for the mess they made.

“Because these arguments run contrary to settled law, this Court should reject each of them and award Plaintiffs the full amount of their requested attorneys’ fees and costs, or approximately $14.5 million,” plaintiffs’ lawyer Roberta Kaplan said in a May 27 filing.

Arguments in the 19-page document are technical. But they bear on a judicial decision that will reveal how much the neo-Nazis will get away with.

Arguing that all costs of mounting the case were “interrelated,” Kaplan noted that “one of the rationales of the interrelatedness doctrine is that, in many civil rights cases like this one, ‘the plaintiff’s claims for relief will involve a common core of facts or will be based on related legal theories. Much of counsel’s time will be devoted generally to the litigation as a whole, making it difficult to divide the hours expended on a claim-by-claim basis.’”

She cited a case, Hensley v. Eckerhart, as the source for her argument.

The fact that all defendants were not sued for identical causes of action doesn’t matter, Kaplan maintained. When claims are interrelated, she said, the judge can hold defendants jointly liable for attorney’s fees. Moreover, she continued, the fact that the jury did not agree on all of the plaintiffs’ separate claims doesn’t matter if the suit “as a whole” resulted in “overall success.”

The jury found for the plaintiffs on four of six claims. The jury also wanted the defendants to collectively pay more than $25 million in damages. Even though the code of Virginia limits punitive damages to just $350,000 per individual, state law did not allow jurors to be told about that limit. No matter what the final numbers are, the $25 million figure says plenty about how horrific the jurors found the racists’ behavior.

The defendants’ most ridiculous call for reducing damages and legal fees comes from several defendants’ apparent belief that they deserve a break because they can’t afford to pay what they owe. Kaplan’s explanation that the Virginia hate crimes law does not require a judge to consider the defendants’ ability to pay ought to give the judge in this case leeway to do what the jury clearly intended.

If one thing is abundantly evident in the verdict, it is that the jurors felt the neo-Nazis deserved to pay dearly for what they did. So far that hasn’t happened. Until it does, justice will not be served.