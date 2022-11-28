Opinion/Editorial: PFAS denials leave polluters unccountable

The Western Virginia Water Authority is spending millions of dollars on an advanced filter system to keep a dangerous “forever chemical” made by Chemours chemical company from fouling the drinking water it distributes to customers in the Roanoke area.

For now, it does not appear that the company will have to pony up a dime to clean up the Roanoke River and the Spring Hollow reservoir, from which the authority distributes drinking water. This lack of corporate accountability applies to a chemical product called GenX that an Environmental Protection Agency health advisory says should be limited to 10 part per trillion. That’s right, 10 parts PER TRILLION. This is because lab tests on animals link its presence to certain cancers and high cholesterol.

Most of the big chemical companies, including Chemours, lobby politicians to downplay the public health risks of their products. These companies push for weak or non-existent regulation of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals, such as Chemours’ GenX. These chemicals are used in waterproofing clothes, stain-proofing carpets and furniture, producing non-stick cookware, making firefighting foam, even lining food wrappers. The waste produced in their manufacture degrades so slowly that it builds up in the blood of humans and other animals and has been linked to several types of cancer and a number of other health problems.

But because these problems take years to develop, companies like Chemours claim their products are not the source of health injuries.

The EPA and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allow products on the market before sufficient safety testing takes place. They apply a “you-can-sell- it-until-someone-proves-it-is-hurting-people” approach. There are thousands of individual types PFAS. This makes enforcement of safety standards time-consuming and expensive, if not impossible. The U.S. approach contrasts with the European chemical approval model that generally restricts sales until companies prove that their products do not represent a public health risk.

To understand the stakes in what has turned into a worldwide PFAS public health crisis that will cost taxpayers billions of dollars to fix, consider that 95% of Americans have measurable levels of PFAS in their blood. In Europe, eggs from chickens raised near a 3M plant were judged inedible because of PFAS. Military bases that used PFAS-based firefighting foam polluted surrounding rivers and creeks, leaving PFAS in fish and wildlife inedible.

In the Roanoke situation, Chemours followed the U.S. script of corporate denial and deflection. When the presence of what appeared to be GenX showed up in the Roanoke water supply, the company denied knowledge. It even asked The Daily Progress to replace the product name GenX in an editorial. The company insisted that we should use only the generic chemical name for the substance. A company spokeswoman told us that Chemours had no production facilities in Virginia so it could not possibly be GenX in the Roanoke region water.

She was half right and not entirely forthcoming. Chemours has no production facilities in Virginia. The GenX production facility is in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Parkersburg is also the site of a notorious PFAS pollution case involving DuPont which was settled for $600 million and inspired the movie “Dark Waters” with Mark Ruffalo.

Since 2014, Chemours has sent machinery from the West Virginia GenX plant to an industrial cleaning company called ProChem in Elliston, Va., according to Roanoke Times journalist Laurence Hammack. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality found that wastewater ProChem dumped in the sewer system contained GenX readings of 1.3 million parts per trillion – 130,000 times the EPA health advisory. The river and the reservoir diluted the pollution, but it remained more than six times higher than the Government advised.

The good news is that new filters now drive GenX down to safe levels in the drinking water in Spring Hollow reservoir.

The bad news is that those filters may cost Chemours nothing.