Opinion:Editorial:Pelosi's delay of Spanberger stock bill stinks

Insider trading by members of Congress has been a big problem for a long time. So House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent decision to block a vote on a bill that restricted stock transactions by politicians threw a gut punch into badly needed ethics reform.

Pelosi’s decision to table the matter and work on it some more also turned into a sucker punch to Virginia’s 7th District representative, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, and her reelection campaign.

Spanberger worked on the stock bill for months. She became one of its most vocal advocates. The bill would have banned members of Congress, their spouses and their dependent children from buying and selling individual stocks while the members served. The two-term Virginia congresswoman knew the bill needed support from both sides of the aisle to pass. She traded on her reputation as one of the most bipartisan members of the House of Representatives to get the bill ready for a vote. She touted her bipartisanship generally and the stock bill specifically in her reelection campaign.

Spanberger’s efforts set an example to be coveted rather than undermined. Republicans and Democrats willing to work together on critical issues in behalf of their constituents and the country are in desperately short supply in Washington these days. Those who make the effort deserve a pat on the back, not a kick in the butt.

Pelosi’s decision to delay the stock bill vote as the House prepared to adjourn until after the November midterms actually betrays Democrats who hope to keep control of the House.

The Speaker’s action elicited strong, but justified, criticism from Spanberger.

“This moment marks a failure of House leadership — and it’s yet another example of why I believe that the Democratic Party needs new leaders in the halls of Capitol Hill, as I have long made known,” she said in a statement Friday. “Rather than bring Members of Congress together who are passionate about this issue, leadership chose to ignore these voices, push them aside, and look for new ways they could string the media and the public along — and evade public criticism. As part of their diversionary tactics, the House Administration Committee was tasked with creating a new piece of legislation — and they ultimately introduced a kitchen-sink package that they knew would immediately crash upon arrival, with only days remaining before the end of the legislative session and no time to fix it.”

Spanberger’s proven willingness to find common ground with Republicans stands in contrast to what the 7th District is likely to get if Spanberger’s Republican challenger, Yesli Vega, prevails. In a campaign that seems tailored to sending negative, angry messages to the most extreme parts of her political base, Vega looks to be channeling her mentor, 5th District Republican Congressman Bob Good. He is a member of the fringe-dwelling Freedom Caucus, where Vega could easily land.

Rather than governing, the Freedom Caucus makes hate-filled statements about Democrats, offers mean policy proposals, votes against spending bills that bring money and services to their districts because Democrats offer them, and tell lies about election fraud.

Congress – and Virginia—needs no more of this kind of extremism on the right or the left.

Pelosi spurned Spanberger in the interest of people who want to protect a shady political perk from which too many members of Congress profit. No matter how much they pledge not to trade on it, representatives, senators and their staffs receive near constant briefings on a slew of issues that they must understand to set policy. Lobbyists for industry sectors parade through offices pitching positions that best serve their clients. As they pass, they leave behind knowledge of trends and rumors.

By simply doing their jobs correctly, members of Congress access information that helps determine the value of all kinds of stocks. They know before the public does about problems with products. They get hints, if not outright tips, about the likelihood of mergers and acquisitions before the public gets wind of them.

It is a built-in, unfair advantage that demands a simple solution. Abigail Spanberger offered that solution. Nancy Pelosi shot it down. It would be the height of poetic justice if the Speaker lost her majority and her job because she did.