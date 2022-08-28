Opinion/Editorial: Patience required for long school bus rides

The parent who contacted The Daily Progress was understandably upset. The Albemarle County school system said his 14-year-old step-daughter faced a two-hour bus ride each way to get to and from school.

“Those are the ridiculous commuting times people encounter in big cities,” said the parent, who is from the New York City suburbs.

Late arrivals disrupted classes on the first day of school last week he pointed out, and would continue to under current conditions.

After young people sit on a bus for two hours, arriving at school an hour after classes start and getting home just in time for dinner, he added, “I don’t know how you can expect students to be motivated to learn.”

We don’t know either. But as school starts, we also know that the county schools, along with the Charlottesville city schools, find themselves with an impossible dilemma faced by many school divisions across the country:

Not enough bus drivers.

Albemarle had 20 bus routes without drivers as classes began last week. This forced some existing drivers to drive two routes in the morning and two in the afternoon. It caused kids to get to school after classes started and got them home late in the afternoon.

Charlottesville had only 9 of the 24 drivers it needed when school started. The city tried to answer its driver shortage by increasing the number of students required to walk to school.

Both school systems saw this coming for months. Some parents argue that the systems did not do enough to attract new drivers. That question is not moot, but it is now time to stop placing blame and start changing recruitment plans. It is also time for parents to recognize that in the short term, what’s left is patience. Bluntly put, the transportation crisis would not change any time soon if everyone in charge got fired. So it is time to work together.

The first week of school is always hectic. Even without a driver shortage, the number of students who say they plan to ride the bus is notoriously unreliable.

“Last year, families told us there would be 8,200 students riding our buses,” Albemarle schools spokesman Phil Giaramita told The Daily Progress. “There actually were 5,200. This year, families are telling us there will be 10,000 students riding our buses. We know the actual number, once school begins, will be far lower. These numbers impact ride times so we will not know the actual ride times until we are a few weeks into the new [school] year and have an accurate count of riders.”

The Albemarle County School Board and the Charlottesville School Board need to stay in close communication with their respective administrators and with each other about successful driver recruitment strategies. The county and city have already upped starting pay for new drivers and added signing bonuses. Albemarle offers full county benefits, including health insurance, for the part time driving jobs.

A memo sent to parents by Albemarle school transportation director Charmane White outlined efforts for fixes that continue, but those will take time to implement. White said that in January the county will add smaller buses to its fleet that don’t require drivers to have commercial licenses. The county is also exploring another increase in starting pay and/or increasing some driving positions from part time to full time. Both efforts could have downstream financial impact because of pay equity issues for veteran school bus drivers.

Albemarle hopes to find ways to keep the long bus rides from affecting the same families on a continuing basis, but logistically that may not be possible. The county operates 550 school bus routes that collectively cover roughly 14,000 miles each day.

If the bus rider/driver situation has not shown improvement by the end of September, temporary extraordinary financial efforts may be warranted, such as contracting with private bus services. We leave that to the professionals.

What we remind parents is that Albemarle is among the fastest growing counties in Virginia because it offers a location, job opportunities and schools that folks find attractive. We also remind parents that Albemarle’s geographic size and low population density in its rural areas make it a nightmare for school transportation planning.

Please be patient.