The mayor of one Massachusetts town stepped into the breach at a wedding in another town.

On Cape Cod, a couple planning to marry was suddenly left without an officiant when the minister was called away on an emergency.

Carlo DeMaria, the mayor of Everett, happened to be vacationing nearby. He was approached to help out by the mother of the bride.

He was willing, but to make everything all right and tight, he needed state authorization. That necessitated phone calls to the governor and lieutenant governor.

Eventually, he was able to perform a sunset ceremony for Matt and Naomi Kalliath, who have moved to the Cape from Pittsburgh.

The couple is grateful for all the extra help from these several highly placed officials.

“It was a special day for them,” said Mayor DeMaria, “and I was just happy being a part of it.”

Congratulations are indeed due all around — to the newlyweds and the people who saved their wedding.

Tags

Load comments