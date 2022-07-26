Opinion/Editorial: "No" Good asks others to take risks

Last week, Congressman Bob Good embarrassed his constituents again. This time, the nay-saying Republican was one of only 18 members of the 435-member U.S. House to vote against endorsing Finland and Sweden for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO.

Virginia Republican Reps. Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline joined Good to give the state a solid presence in the crackpot caucus that broke ranks with 176 Republicans who voted for Finland and Sweden to join the alliance. The crackpot caucus includes such notorious wackos as Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida, and Madison Cawthon of North Carolina. No other state contributed as many no votes against Finland and Sweden as the Old Dominion.

Most experts see expanding NATO as greater protection against the nation-building forays of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who now slaughters Ukrainian civilians without provocation.

Not Good, who is supposed to represent Virginia’s 5th District, which includes Charlottesville and Albemarle County. In a statement, the man elected to serve the interests of 750,000 Virginians offered a breathtaking, if slightly confusing, screed against Democratic President Joe Biden to defend his thumbs down for the Scandinavian countries.

“Vladimir Putin is a tyrant who has unjustifiably invaded Ukraine and is ruthlessly destroying the country,” Good wrote. “This was a ‘no-confidence’ vote in the Biden Administration’s failed foreign policy, including the lack of a coherent strategy for the $56 billion of our tax dollars being spent in Ukraine. It is a no-confidence vote in a Biden Administration which bowed to the radical left to undermine our energy independence and to instead empower Putin. We should also have no confidence in President Biden to convince our NATO allies to do what is necessary to keep Putin in check, including ensuring they contribute their promised 2% share of funding. We should be focused on keeping AMERICANS safer, and with President Biden in the White House, adding two countries to NATO is only likely to escalate tensions with Russia and increase the chances President Biden will eventually be deploying American troops.”

Good seems to be arguing that the U.S. needs to placate Putin. He seems to be arguing that we must make ourselves more dependent – not less—on the kinds of petrochemicals that Russia produces and sells to fund its economy and increase its political clout. How this translates into energy independence for America is anybody’s guess.

It is also not clear what Good would do to keep Putin in check. That’s the beauty of a just-say-no strategy, which Good has applied to everything, including bills providing tens of millions of dollars in economic aid to businesses in his district, as well as money to build roads and schools. He stands on his ideological soapbox braying at Biden, while accepting the money the president provided with the COVID relief bill he voted against and the infrastructure bill he voted against.

Good’s hero Donald Trump wanted to pull out of NATO. Trump stood for a kind of isolationism that ceded the U.S. position as leader of the free world. Isolationism eventually threatens everyone, including those hiding behind national boundaries and even oceans. Hitler’s rise proved that.

In the current situation, Finland and Sweden in NATO will make Good’s constituents more secure, not less. No NATO member countries want to deploy troops. NATO members, including the United States, now supply weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The rule is to do everything possible to contain a military crisis without committing forces to the conflict. But the reality of geopolitics makes it inevitable that some crises eventually exhaust diplomacy and demand sacrifice.

When that happens, it is the collective action of free countries committed to each other that defeats despotism. Hitler’s demise proved that.

If Bob Good does not grasp this after two years in Congress, if he still proclaims his patriotism while relying on others to assume all the risks, he is not just a freeloader.

He is a hypocrite.