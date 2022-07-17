Opinion/Editorial: New UVa board member looks to fix what isn't broken

Usually when someone in authority demands changes in an organization’s direction it is because that organization is failing. The University of Virginia is not failing. It is thriving. It has ranked among the top four public universities in the country in U.S. News and World Report since the magazine began those ratings in 2000.

Graduate school raters all consider UVa’s law school, medical school and business school top drawer.

The university continues to attract tens of thousands of applicants per year making it one of the most competitive admissions in the nation. At the same time, multiple publications call it a great value for the cost of attendance and also for financial aid.

So what’s not to like?

Well, UVa alumnus Bert Ellis, a newly appointed member of the Board of Visitors, complains that his alma mater gives too much attention to and spends too much money encouraging diversity, equity and inclusion in the student body and faculty. Ellis says the school teaches too much about institutional racism and sexism in America. In this, Ellis says, his opinions mirror those of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the man who appointed him.

In a letter Ellis wrote in December on The Jefferson Council website that went viral, the wealthy Atlanta-based TV station owner and investment firm owner issued a critique that he calls “candid.”

We call it angry and vindictive.

“Governor Youngkin and Lt. Governor Winsome Sears and Attorney Gen. Jason Miyares are all very interested in re-focusing UVA and other colleges and K-12 schools in Virginia on educating students and not brainwashing them with the Woke/CRT [critical race theory]/DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] mantras that have overtaken UVA and almost all other colleges and K-12 schools in Virginia and across our country,” Ellis wrote.

“This is our only opportunity to change/reverse the path to Wokeness that has overtaken our entire University. Meanwhile, we still have a ton of work to fight the ongoing and continuing onslaught by the entrenched DEI bureaucracy at UVA.”

All this racially and ethnically inflammatory hand-wringing might seem like something more than far right wing propaganda if UVa had slipped in its performance. But evidence does not exist that emphasizing diversity and inclusion and understanding the role of race, ethnicity and gender in American history has dumbed down the university.

Instead, the school continues to do groundbreaking medical, science and social science research. People of color and ethnicity who found their way to success using the very approach that Ellis seems to hate do plenty of that research.

The headlines on UVa Today’s Research and Discovery webpage read like a table of contents for the future of humanity: better treatment of brain tumors, mining silver from old solar panels, investing $60 million in climate change solutions.

Youngkin has made race a wedge in his administration. White guys like Ellis gobbled it up. “The University is … overrun with courses that exist for no other purpose but to make a big deal about race and gender and other issues that can only create more oppressed parties trying to tear down anything and everything and everyone that helped create our University,” Ellis wrote in December.

We wonder who the “our” is. The website of the Jefferson Council is awash in rhetoric that demonizes diversity and inclusion and understanding institutional racism and sexism. Ellis firmly believes the governor will eventually load the UVa board with folks who feel like that.

What then? Perhaps a snitch line like the one Youngkin set up so K-12 students and parents could rat out teachers who introduce “divisive” concepts in the classroom.

Ellis loves to talk about all the divisiveness caused to UVa by its emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion and its teaching about institutional racism and sexism. He calls this the “woke” agenda. Yet nothing in the school’s current performance seems to be suffering.

But speaking of woke, as he joins the Board of Visitors, maybe it’s time Bert Ellis woke up. His ugly, racially tinged remarks stand to hurt his beloved alma mater’s reputation as much as any discussion of diversity.