Opinion/Editorial: New police chief should be tough, but compassionate

Charlottesville’s new police chief summed up the yin and yang of his role concisely.

What does the community want the image of its police department to be? Michael Kochis asked rhetorically during a Tuesday news conference. Does it want the police image to be a SWAT team kicking in a doorway or a police officer tying some kid’s shoelaces?

At this point, sadly, it may have to be a bit of both. A gang and gun violence problem besets the city and surrounding region that likely will require a combination of hard and soft approaches. The shooting that has been going on with increasing frequency will not stop without a focus on solving gun crimes and a new emphasis on stopping the flow of illegal weapons and drugs into the community.

Kochis said the Charlottesville Buck Squad, a group of former gang members who try to intervene and stop shootings before they happen, appears to be doing something positive. Anything that prevents gun crime and keeps a mother from having to mourn a dead or wounded child is important, Kochis said.

He is right. But violence interrupters play a specific role in using their street credibility to gain the trust of gang members to de-escalate confrontations. They make neighborhoods safer by stemming violence. They do not make arrests or solve crimes or stop the flow of firearms. This community needs a strong deterrent, especially as it involves warring drug gangs.

Where enforcement fails to find and punish criminals, people do not feel safe. Police, for example, have never really explained what caused a March 2022 confrontation outside Fry’s Spring Beach Club in Charlottesville immediately after a fund raiser to help keep peace on the city’s streets. That faceoff saw more than 120 rounds fired in a crowded parking lot of a residential neighborhood in the space of a minute or two. The gunplay included a machine gun, according to the arrest of two people wounded in the shootout. The community literally dodged a bullet because no one died.

Who did it and why remains a mystery to the public nearly nine months later. Expeditious resolution of notorious acts has to be a primary part of Kochis’ mission if he wants both the respect and trust of the community.

Judging from his answers at the news conference, the new chief seems to get that. He named gun violence as a first priority. Based on what he has heard and seen of Charlottesville, he called it “a community screaming to be engaged with its police department.”

Kochis said that at a forum of finalists for the Charlottesville job, he met former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney, who was fired and is suing the city for racial and gender discrimination.

He wisely will do his own investigating of the police and city culture. He said he wants to judge people by conversations he has personally with his officers and members of the community. He also said he would “welcome difficult conversations.” He likely will have plenty of them.

As Kochis enforces the law and suppresses crime, he also will be asked to play the long game that will treat causes and not just symptoms of what ails Charlottesville. Kochis spoke of building relationships with children at “very young ages” so they can see members of law enforcement as positive role models. Those interventions likely will need to be when kids are less than 10, given the local trend. Albemarle County Police just reported that some of those recently arrested on gun and gang charges were armed middle school age children.

Kochis mentioned a program in Fauquier County called “Hiding in Plain Sight” that offers parents clues about things their kids may collect or display in their rooms that suggest they are getting involved with gangs. He also mentioned community action teams. This is the kind of help mothers, fathers and other citizens need from police.

Finally, though, Kochis seems to grasp the biggest task in gun and gang control. Young people in Charlottesville and everywhere else need something to look forward to besides poverty, mayhem and fear.