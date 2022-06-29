Opinion/Editorial: Name may not change, but attitudes must

‘Nobody looks at the Jefferson Memorial and thinks that we put that memorial up because we wanted to honor slavery or promote it.”

Travis Brinton’s statement to the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Board went straight to the heart of the issue surrounding a request by some citizens to change the name of the library because Jefferson and Madison enslaved people. Brinton did not lecture the Black supporters of the name change paternalistically as a couple of White opponents did, reminding people of color that Blacks in Africa enslaved their own kind and sold them to slave traders, as if blaming Black people for slavery excused Jefferson’s and Madison’s behavior. Brinton also did not make support for the name change the litmus test for racism one Black speaker implied, when she spoke of “White comfort” and said she was “ashamed of the White people in this room.”

The sometimes tense 90-minte exchange of viewpoints Monday was useful in that it provided a forum for all those who wanted to be heard. But in the end, the legal restrictions of a name change appeared to all but exclude the ability of the library board to change the name even if it wanted to. The regional library contract apparently requires name changes to be approved by the Charlottesville City Council, and the Boards of Supervisors of Albemarle, Greene, Nelson, and Louisa Counties. Louisa’s supervisors already expressed opposition to the name change. The odds against getting five “yes” votes are nearly impossible.

So it seems like the name of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library will remain. But the attitudes surrounding it must change. As one library board member suggested, though the board does not control the name, it can offer information that gives context to what Jefferson and Madison did.

Do that immediately. Don’t wait for the name controversy to run its months-long course.

The right wing conservatives who threw out the Republican buzzword “woke” to discredit as radicals people who felt injured by the library name were, frankly, disgusting. They politicized the issue in a way that did absolutely no favors to Thomas Jefferson or James Madison. This includes the Louisa supervisors who talked of withdrawing from the library and taking roughly $400,000 in funding with them if the name changed. That move was little more than a way to put supporters of the name change—most of them Black—in their place. Sadly, the language of the contract turns out to be on the side of their political power play.

Descendants of enslaved people have relatives who never enjoyed the principles of freedom that Jefferson professed in the Declaration of Independence and Madison espoused in the Constitution. As Myra Anderson, whose relatives were enslaved at Monticello, noted, the fact that Jefferson and Madison owned slaves helped “put Black people on a trajectory to struggle.” Anderson wanted the library board to “stop honoring a legacy of racism.”

We agree that racism cannot be honored, including by ignoring it, as many Republican politicians, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, try to do. But as we have said in this space before, while Jefferson and Madison were fallible, they ultimately were not failures. Both opposed slavery, and though they could not end the institution and chose not to free their own slaves, their principles set abolition in motion.

Brinton, a young Charlottesville lawyer, drove that message home. He talked about a debate he had with an attorney who opposed the removal of the Stonewall Jackson statue from city property.

“We memorialize [people] because of what their legacy means,” Brinton told the library board. “Stonewall Jackson’s statue needed to be removed because whatever his personal virtues or integrity may have been, even if I don’t argue with that, he’s only significant to history as a defender of slavery. That’s the only reason that anybody ever made a statue of him.”

The same could be said of Robert E. Lee, whose planned statue removal helped trigger the racist Unite the Right rally of Neo-Nazi White nationalists in Charlottesville in 2017. The disposition of Lee’s statue remains the subject of a law suit by a group that wants to preserve it, even though Lee, like Jackson, fought to preserve slavery.

Here is Jefferson’s legacy inscribed on the inside of the memorial in the nation’s capital that honors him:

“I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that His justice cannot sleep forever. Commerce between master and slave is despotism.”