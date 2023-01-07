Opinion/Editorial: Moderates needed to seize the day and pick Speaker

The wacko fringe of the Republican Party turned the selection process for the Speaker of the House into a farce with Virginia’s own Congressman Bob Good as the chief jester. Good, the election-denying, abortion-criminalizing, hate-mongering, gun-loving, Trump-worshipping Christian-nationalist became the face of the Old Dominion in the national and international media.

God help us.

Good, who putatively represents the people of Charlottesville and Albemarle, but ignores them to pander to extremists, led the charge of GOP crazies to block Kevin McCarthy’s election to Speaker of the House. The wing nuts forced McCarthy to bow to an agenda far outside the American mainstream and nowhere near what the vast majority of voters want or the country needs. Instead of standing up to extremism, McCarthy bowed to a destructive minority to save his political skin. He was finally elected on the 15th ballot in the wee hours of Saturday morning after empowering extremists who will almost certainly grind the wheels of government to a standstill for the next two years.

As that happens, Americans should remember that McCarthy allowed the “sausage making” often associated with the political process to render rotten meat.

The new House Speaker prostrated himself to conspiracy theorists and liars. Now he is little more than a rented mule carrying their baggage filled with investigations and incivility to the detriment of the nation. McCarthy surely is not pleased with the antics of Good and his pals in the Freedom Caucus. This is understandable because Good et al played a major role in politically castrating McCarthy and making him into a global laughingstock.

But McCarthy is not the only coward in this cruel joke that quickly lost its comic appeal. Moderate Republicans and moderate Democrats needed to find a moderate Republican they could back and seize the day. Instead, they seemed content to let a small minority that flirts with racists, neo-Nazis, xenophobes, anti-Semites and private militias set an agenda that will ensure two years of legislative gridlock that will hurt every American’s quality of life and retirement plans.

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Many of the candidates he endorsed lost in 2022. The people now steering the ship of state in the House are ultra-MAGA Trump acolytes. In fact, Trump made calls that helped McCarthy crawl over the finish line. If any doubt existed about the resurrection of Trump as a pustule on the body politic, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, one of the House’s most outspoken extremists, voted for the former president on the seventh ballot that blocked McCarthy.

The majority of Americans do not want Trump or his sycophants setting the Speaker’s course. This is why none of the extreme initiatives backed by members of the Freedom Caucus has a prayer of becoming law. Democrats control the Senate and the White House. But bending to the will of extremists merely in selecting the Speaker creates victims among the constituents of all members of Congress.

Americans already face higher prices because of inflation. Interest rates on borrowed money must rise to bring inflation down. Financial markets, where most Americans invest their savings, are already depressed.

Just watch what happens when Good and company resist raising the federal debt limit, which must rise in order for the country to fund government and pay its bills. They will make arguments about limiting government spending. They will threaten to shut the government down, and given their past behavior may actually do so. That will visit mayhem on delivery of Social Security checks and mail. It will spook the stock market, and shrink the value of 401-K retirement accounts. Any hint that the USA must default on, delay or re-negotiate its loan payments will panic other countries because America represents gold standard of financial security. If we don’t pay our bills, the global economy collapses.

Simply put, political gamesmanship with the debt limit that the likes of Good and the Freedom Caucus likely will use to get their way plays chicken with your money, not theirs. Why the vast majority of the House – Republican and Democrat—would empower that behavior is not just inexplicable. It is inexcusable.

Each concession to fringe dwellers that McCarthy made last week increased the leverage of people who continue to lie about election fraud two years after the Jan.6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. They have no plan for the country except obstructionism and chaos. Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia nailed it when he said the team on which Bob Good plays and to which McCarthy made himself beholden wants to “burn down the House.”

Last week, while the forces of reason cowered or, worse, laughed at the carnage created by the opposing party’s political train wreck, Bob Good and his fellow arsonists struck the match.