Opinion/Editorial: Military set an example with integrationj

Military integration

On Memorial Day, we celebrate the lives lost an altered in defense of the U.S. The debt America owes its active-duty military, reservists and veterans is so immense as to be virtually incalculable. So, we offer a blanket of thanks to every individual in the form of an annual national holiday.

On this particular Memorial Day we single out an act of leadership that added significantly not just to the quality of America’s military branches, but set an example that helped to permanently improve the country’s social fabric.

On July 26, 1948, President Harry Truman signed an executive order that banned segregation in the U.S. military and ordered integration of all branches of the military. What followed revealed both the strength of military discipline that fomented a non-violent revolution that set an example as surely as the civil rights movement led by Martin Luther King Jr.

Truman appointed a commission on civil rights after World War II. It looked not only into domestic discrimination, but into policies that forced Black service members into segregated units and limited many to support duties rather than combat.

The commission recommended anti-lynching and anti-poll tax laws. Lynchings – where vigilantes hung innocent Black people—had been used by racists since the end of the Civil War to terrorize Blacks and keep them from enjoying the rights that freedom from enslavement was supposed to produce. Poll taxes essentially made people pay a fee in order to vote, something poor Blacks often could not afford. Meanwhile, some poor Whites did not have to pay the tax if they had an ancestor who had voted in an election before the Civil War.

Southern states led by racist politicians threatened to filibuster fought a federal anti-lynching law and legislation to end the poll tax, successfully thwarting both for years.

The military’s implementation of Truman’s desegregation order faced opposition, too. Here’s how an Air Force historian, Walt Napier, described it:

“Despite the order, the president faced push back from many of the leaders within the military. The leading generals argued that officers would not promote or send Black troops for schools, while their white counterparts would become violent due to being forced together. The recent experience of combat, however, showed this to be inaccurate. The majority of men and officers who fought with Black units, reported they performed admirably and would not have issues serving alongside black units again. White units which had not served with Black Soldiers tended to reflect the racial views the generals feared.”

What allowed integration of the military was the very thing we honor on Memorial Day: dedication to duty and the chain of command. Those who fought beside Black units recognized that ability depended on training and execution, not skin color. Those who did not followed orders. The President told the generals to fully integrate all branches of the service. The generals told the colonels. The colonels told the majors, who told the captains, who told the lieutenants, who told the sergeants, who told the corporals and privates.

The Air Force fully integrated itself by 1952. By 1954, six years after Truman’s order, all branches of the service were fully integrated. By comparison, it took until 1964 to amend the Constitution to outlaw the poll tax. And incredibly, it took until this year, 2022, before Congress finally passed a law that made lynching a hate crime.

The year that the U.S. military finished integrating was also the year the U.S, Supreme Court ruled school segregation unconstitutional. Getting kids of different races sitting beside each other in America’s classrooms took two decades. In some ways, the goal of full integration of public schools continues.

What the American military accomplished between 1948 and 1954 defended freedom the same as the battles it has fought. That’s worth remembering not just on Memorial Day, but every day.