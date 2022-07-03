Opinion/Editorial:Mercy mission hopes to breed Ukraine support

Dr. Kat Egressy plans to leave for Ukraine in the next few weeks. The pulmonary critical care specialist at the University of Virginia plans to visit her father. But she will stuff her luggage full of medications that hospitals in the Western part of the country have told her father that they need.

As Americans fret about First World problems of inflation and expensive gas and ponder political changes because of them, Egressy’s mercy mission reminds us how good we have it.

“My dad is building a bunker, and he has five distant relatives who live in his house now,” Egressy said. “He has to scour for provisions, as well as gasoline, which is in critical shortage. Times are definitely different. They are scary.”

We pay $4.50 a gallon for gas in order to support Ukraine against an unprovoked Russian invasion that mirrors Hitler in the 1940’s. Ukrainians die in a shopping mall struck by a Russian missile or in a theater where they gathered to hide from the shelling. They sleep in subways as bombs explode above them.

Or they flee their homes.

Egressy’s dad lives in an area near the Hungarian and Romanian borders largely spared of attacks. So, displaced Ukrainians from battle zones have gathered there, seeking safety and health care.

“My father has not seen the type of destruction and rage and atrocities eastern Ukraine and southern Ukraine have seen,” Egressy said. But even for those not in the line of fire “all of this genocide and war crimes against humanity and unprovoked violence is simply crushing and overwhelming.”

Egressy knows her ability to help dwarfs in the face of this humanitarian crisis. But the 44-year-old mother of three does what she can do and hopes it calls attention to the need for other Americans to remember what is at stake in Ukraine.

“Naturally, as human beings we have a tendency to be really interested in something and be involved and passionate,” she said. “Then, over time, we lose that interest and that involvement.”

Her duffel bags full of drugs represent her personal attempt to help. But they also mark a plea to her fellow U.S. citizens to keep Ukraine’s struggle in perspective.

Russia now pursues a war of attrition in Ukraine, targeting civilians with weapons that kill dozens, if not hundreds, indiscriminately. Besieging ordinary citizens, denying them access to food or other necessities figures into this strategy. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin counts on the West, especially Americans, to be self-absorbed and indifferent to the bloody butchery of his Hitleresque exercise in nation building.

In many ways, Putin is succeeding. The high gas prices about which Americans now complain result directly from a collective effort by the U.S. and Europe to hurt Putin by limiting Russia’s oil and gas sales to foreign countries. Disrupting trade with other Russian business sectors, especially commodities, has driven up food prices and increased inflation around the world.

Based on recent opinion polls, what Americans are starting to forget is that countries use economic sanctions to defeat an enemy where they don’t want to commit troops.

Egressy worries that Ukraine will become a casualty of this lapse of memory.

“Ukrainians, just like Americans, wish for freedom,” she said. “There’s a common wish for peace. There’s a common wish for independence. I really hope it is thought-provoking for people to hear about somebody who’s just like them who is now having to take cover in a subway station, having not showered in weeks, having not had hot food, having to decide about leaving their husband and taking their children and moving to a completely different country whose language they don’t speak with very little money.

“I really hope that sharing stories and uniting in that way is going to keep the interest of both the politicians and the population of the United States and the world. Putin cannot be defeated by one person. Putin cannot be defeated by one country. Putin, like Hitler, will be defeated by a coalition.”