Opinion/editorial: Making neo-Nazis pay

In November 2021, a jury ordered Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler, Christopher Cantwell and other white nationalists to pay more than $26 million in damages for violence they fomented at the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Now, the maddening wait is on to see how much—or if—they will actually pay.

The trauma of the racist, anti-Semitic saga that horrified this community remains four-and-a-half years after it took place. It is an open sore that won’t heal. The ability of Charlottesville to gain closure from the death and injury caused by a neo-Nazi driving his car into a crowd of peaceful counter-protestors, killing Heather Heyer and injuring many others, depends on making the civil justice system work.

Too often, it doesn’t. The perpetrators of Unite the Right violence came to Charlottesville to fight a battle they hoped would kick off a national race war. The men and women who carried lit torches through the Grounds of the University of Virginia chanting “the Jews will not replace us” displayed a visceral hatred that most of us thought was behind us. That it took more than four years to get this abomination before a jury is itself awful. Now, two months after the verdict, the defendants’ post-trial motions threaten to delay their days of reckoning by months, if not years.

Finally facing serious financial consequences for their frenzy of fear, several of them seek new trials or smaller dollar judgments. Among the most absurd requests is Cantwell’s. The jury ordered him to pay $700,000 for his role in the United the Right violence. He thinks he deserves a re-hearing of his case because the Charlottesville trial took place while he was in prison on unrelated charges. This, he complained, put him at a disadvantage.

Think about that for a minute.

The guy wants his other criminal behavior to get him a do-over in Charlottesville. According to one of the plaintiffs attorneys, Roberta Kaplan, Cantwell turned down an offer to try him separately from other defendants and at a later date. Cantwell represented himself at trial. Maybe he should blame his lawyer for the outcome. Or maybe he should do what anyone who was actually remorseful would do.

Own up to the fact that he is responsible for his own brutality.

The only convicted neo-Nazi to renounce fascism seems to be Jeff Schoep. A group of his new friends have appealed for a reduction in his half-million-dollar judgment.

Otherwise, Cantwell’s seeming unwillingness to accept that he did anything wrong infects several other defendants. Besides new trials, some Unite the Right conspirators want their judgments reduced because the jury reached no verdict on a charge that they violated a federal law that makes racially motivated violence a crime. They want to limit their collective damages to $350,000 because of the way Virginia law is written.

Think about that for a minute.

What happened in Charlottesville should never have happened. It should never happen again. The verdict from November recognized the need not only to punish past offenses but also to dissuade the commission of future racially motivated violence. That includes the Charlottesville defendants as well as their brothers and sisters in hate.

The longer the civil justice system drags on, the longer it takes the plaintiffs and society to have faith in the courts and begin to heal. After the judge decides on the post-trial motions, the defendants can appeal to the federal court of appeals and, if it will grant a hearing, to the U.S. Supreme Court.

This road feels like it winds endlessly. At this point, self-styled revolutionaries out to rescue white people from the dark races and the Jews apparently still think they get to determine their guilt or at least the severity of their punishment.

Tell that to the members of Heather Heyer’s family. Their suffering transcends any amount of money.