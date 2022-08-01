Opinion/Editorial: Make reps explain big issues stances, then vote your consicence

Members of the U.S. Senate and House arrive home this week for their annual August visits with constituents. Voters should use these meetings to understand exactly where their representatives stand on critical issues.

A flurry of votes last week put politicians on the record about many of the country’s most pressing questions. The House, which is controlled by Democrats, approved a bill banning assault weapons on a party line vote. So if you are represented by a Republican, you now know that your representative wants almost all Americans to have easy access to military-style assault weapons designed to kill people quickly and in large numbers.

Around here, that means you might ask Congressmen Bob Good, Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline why they think that’s a good thing. The answer should rank among the most important things you learn this election season when mass killings involving assault weapons are up. By the way, don’t accept an excuse that the Constitution ties your representative’s hands. Americans can pass laws and amend the Constitution.

Anyhow, wherever you think about letting almost anyone over 18 purchase rifles and handguns made to take human lives, please vote your conscience.

The same drill applies to women’s ability to control their bodies. The House voted on that last week, too. It passed a bill which codified a woman’s right to choose what to do about an unwanted pregnancy. A second bill allowed women to cross state lines to terminate a pregnancy without exposing themselves to criminal prosecution. Again, these votes were along party lines with a single exception. Democrats were for. Republicans were opposed.

Messrs. Good, Griffith and Cline do not want women to have these rights. So while they are home for a month, please seek an opportunity to have them explain why they believe women should be forced to have babies that they don’t feel capable of caring for. You might also throw in a follow-up about victims of rape and incest or 10-year-old girls who find themselves pregnant for any reason.

Good has introduced, and Cline has co-sponsored, a federal life at conception bill that if passed and signed into law will give a fertilized egg the same legal rights as a human being. Given that women have no idea of the moment an egg is fertilized, all abortions would be effectively outlawed, including those in cases of rape, incest and any child who has gotten her period. So there’s another August recess question to which constituents might seek an answer.

Of course, if you agree that men like Bob Good and Ben Cline are uniquely qualified to force every single woman in every single circumstance in the United States of America to have a baby if they get pregnant, then, by all means, vote your conscience.

Now, many polls show that the economy, especially rising gas and food prices, are top of mind among voters in this election season. They might even be enough to make you ignore assault weapons killings and banning abortion rights. So when your representatives return for August recess, see what they have been doing to help you. Fortunately, their recent votes will give you a clue.

Last week, the Senate and House approved a “chips and science” bill that provided $52 billion to expand America’s computer chip manufacturing and fund scientific research and development. The bill included incentives to for private companies to locate chip-making plants and their high-paying jobs in smaller markets.

The chips and science bill passed both chambers of Congress with bipartisan votes. Curiously, Good, Griffith and Cline were not among that majority. So in the next month, folks around here might ask the person who claims to represent them why he isn’t bending over backwards to increase tech spending and attract a chip plant to his district.

As for inflation control, please get the specifics of the Good-Griffith-Cline plan. If you like it, please return an amount equal to your COVID-19 relief check, plus enhanced unemployment benefits, plus any forgiven Paycheck Protection Program loans to the U.S. Treasury. Then, drop Vladimir Putin a line congratulating him on his upcoming big victory in Ukraine.

And, oh yeah, vote your conscience.