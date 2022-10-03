Opinion/Editorial: Make public officials accountable for malfeasance

Defunding the police was the worst possible public reaction to the killing of George Floyd. The cold-blooded Minneapolis cop who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd pleaded for his life was a monster. But using his crime to justify the wholesale sacking of the police department never held a chance of success practically or politically. Eventually, it backfired and offered an excuse not to deal with police brutality.

What makes the most sense when individual police officers commit crimes is to hold them accountable by applying the justice system to them in the same way it would apply to an average citizen. This is why a court decision out of Chesterfield County last week sent a horrible message that the Virginia General Assembly must fix legislatively as soon as possible and that the governor should quickly sign into law.

The case of Chesterfield Det. Robert Sprouse comes nowhere close to what Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin did in choking to death George Floyd. But the Sprouse case tests the principle of police accountability in a much broader way. Sprouse added language to seven search warrants two days after they had been served in a drug investigation. The addition was serious enough to lead Chesterfield officials to suspend Sprouse and appoint a special prosecutor to investigate.

Chesterfield police had to drop all the drug charges in the case Sprouse was working on. Sprouse’s action called into question every other case he has investigated and could free criminals from prison. Yet Chesterfield Circuit Judge M. Duncan Minton Jr. last week ruled against a legal argument by the special prosecutor who brought a criminal charge against Sprouse. In Virginia, Minton ruled, malfeasance in office is not a crime.

Think about that for a minute. Minton said Virginia currently lacks a legal vehicle to criminally charge any public official for misusing his or her office. That’s a wide, sweeping opinion that Minton says the Virginia Court of Appeals affirmed in a recent case, Brown vs. Commonwealth.

The Cornell University Law School Legal Information Institute says “malfeasance is an act that is illegal and causes physical or monetary harm to someone else. Malfeasance is intentional conduct that is wrongful or unlawful, especially by officials or public employees.”

Yet Minton says this state’s appeals court has clearly stated that malfeasance in office is “not a crime that would subject the violator to arrest.”

This sounds to us like an invitation to corruption. It is as if the court has declared open season on citizens by unscrupulous public officials betraying the very people they supposedly serve along with taxpayers who pay those officials’ salaries. Equally troublesome, Minton’s decision, if founded, seems to create a double standard that favors public officials over regular people as it comes to paying for improper behavior.

Minton said that the only actions allowed to address malfeasance of office are civil law suits and firings.

The special prosecutor who looked into Sprouse’s behavior brought a charge against the detective based on violation of English Common Law. Sprouse, said prosecutor G. Ryan Mehaffey, broke the law “by willfully and knowingly performing an act officially for which there was no authority of law” and over which Sprouse had no discretion.

Mehaffey relied on a Virginia Supreme Court decision that English Common Law holds so long as it does not conflict with the state’s Bill of Rights, Constitution or an act of the General Assembly.

We believe that the legislature needs to step up on this confusing issue. Legislators must ignore their natural conflict of interest in protecting themselves and produce a statute that makes clear that public officials are not immune from criminal charges when they purposely do something that they know is against the law. The need for this kind of clarity makes sense in every kind of public office. But it applies most importantly to members of law enforcement who enjoy the power to arrest fellow citizens.

Judge Minton said applying English Common Law in this state “would result in several instances of absurdity and redundancy in the Code of Virginia.”

We say there is nothing more absurd than refusing to make public officials accountable for malfeasance.