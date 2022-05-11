Opinion/Editorial: Louisiana wants to make fertilized eggs people

Louisiana legislators will soon make hundreds of thousands of women serial killers. The state's Republican leaders, anxious to hop on the anti-abortion bandwagon, have advanced a bill that gives constitutional rights to fertilized eggs. The bill also makes abortions murder. This poses a quagmire given that roughly half of all fertilized eggs never attach to the uterine wall. We wonder if that counts as involuntary manslaughter for women who have unprotected sex. We also wonder what the homicide charge will be for every Louisiana woman who practices any form of birth control. First degree murder? Second degree?

It took almost no time from the leak of a draft Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which gave women the right to control their reproductive choices, for the righteous to reach an absurd interpretation of science and an unenforceable tenet of law. If this is where male-dominated state legislators in other Republican-run states are headed, American women are headed back to the status of pawns. Laws like Louisiana's will force women to bear children whether they want to or not, giving them no say in the matter. Because as America will finally recognize, old White guys know what is best for the gals. Pontificating politicians will impose their wills on their female "vessels." Before long, the Code of Louisiana could read a lot like Margaret Atwood's famous novel "The Handmaid's Tale."