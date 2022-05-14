Opinion/Editorial: Louisiana legislature decides abortion is not homicide

Louisiana legislators came to their senses Thursday. They shot down a bill that gave constitutional rights to a fertilized egg and then proclaimed abortion homicide. The bill had passed out of committee. Its sponsor withdrew it from consideration by the full legislature when it became clear that it lacked the votes to pass.

Criminalizing abortion and prosecuting women for murder if they have abortions shows the ugliness and the legal morass that could accompany a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The 1973 Supreme Court decision left reproductive decisions up to individual women. A draft opinion ending that right will leave state legislatures with the creepily dystopian power to legally force women to remain pregnant and bear children whether or not they feel ready or able to raise them.

The Louisiana law—offered by a conservative man, of course—proves once again how much control certain men feel empowered to exert over the most personal choices women must make. The fact that enough of those men came to their senses in Louisiana offered good news, but little comfort. If the leaked draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s decision denying women a constitutional right to reproductive freedom becomes law, each of 50 male-dominated state legislatures will get to choose the extent to which they will order female citizens to bear children. It is not a question of if, but a question of when another gathering of men presumes it knows better than the gals how they should behave.

The New York Times reported that an Arizona preacher, a man, showed up in Louisiana to back the zygote-as-homicide-victim abortion ban. He did so even as many anti-abortion activists from Louisiana refused to support prosecuting women who had abortions. The presumption of moral superiority in the post-Roe era stands to be overwhelming in certain states. In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said he welcomes the chance for the General Assembly to dictate reproductive rights that reflect the state’s perspective. So much for the individual freedom of expression the governor endorses in things such as prohibiting vaccination mandates during pandemics. No unified perspective on reproductive rights exists in Virginia nor any other state. It is, plainly and simply, not the government’s business.

Deciding whether to procreate is the ultimate individual freedom. As we have said in this space before and will keep saying, women do not choose to end unwanted pregnancies glibly. Almost all of them agonize over the decision. So if the state cannot make people get vaccinated, it surely should not be able to force women to have babies.

The fact that the now-defeated Louisiana bill made abortions murder posed a quagmire given that roughly half of all fertilized eggs never attach to the uterine wall. We wonder if that would have counted as involuntary manslaughter for women who had unprotected sex. We also wonder what the homicide charge would be in any other state legislation that seeks to make zygotes people and ban abortion. Will emergency contraception taken purposely to keep a fertilized egg from attaching to the uterine wall after unprotected sex be considered first degree murder? Second degree?

The Louisiana bill died in part because Roe v. Wade has not yet been overturned. That gave conservatives some political cover. They simply argued that the law was dead on arrival in any court because the constitutional right to choose whether to have a child is still on the books.

That will not be the case if the Alito draft becomes an actual Supreme Court decision. It took almost no time from the leak of the draft for the self-righteous to reach an absurd interpretation of science and an unenforceable tenet of law in Louisiana.

If this is where male-dominated state legislators in other Republican-run states are headed, American women are headed back to the status of pawns.

Laws like Louisiana’s failed bill make murderers of women while they make it impossible to charge the men who impregnate them with that same crime. Anywhere fertilized eggs take on human status and abortion becomes homicide, state codes will resemble Margaret Atwood’s famous novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Pontificating politicians will have succeeded in imposing their will on their female “vessels.”