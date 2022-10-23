Opinion/Editorial: Losers who won't accept evidence are midterm threat

The problem for America in the 2022 elections will not be declaring winners. It will be convincing losers that they lost. This was the message of former U.S. election cyber and infrastructure security director Chris Krebs and a panel of experts at a forum sponsored by the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

How can you convince somebody that they lost an election if they won’t accept the evidence? Krebs asked.

This could be a challenge next month.

Donald Trump’s nonstop promotion of the Big Lie that election fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election set the table for election deniers this year, the panel pointed out. Those election deniers form the core of a tumor that uses technology to spread a cancer through the U.S. body politic.

The biggest threat to American democracy now comes from candidates like Kari Lake, the ex-TV reporter, Trump loyalist and conspiracy theorist running for governor of Arizona. Lake, said panel member and former conservative Republican Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, has already said she will not admit defeat if she loses.

Lake spreads lies about election fraud. She is also someone Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin happily endorsed. He traveled to Arizona Wednesday to endorse her and expose his own hypocrisy when he admits Joe Biden defeated Trump in a legal, legitimate election.

Krebs and Comstock sounded the alarm about pushing or accepting Trump’s Big Lie, something Youngkin has done with several of his endorsements. Believing the Big Lie does more than destroy trust in democracy, it puts honest election workers at risk. Krebs knows that all too well. Trump fired him from his election security job for calling the 2020 election the most secure in U.S. history.

Krebs has endured death threats. So have hundreds of other election officials. Even volunteers have been targeted for violent threats by people who refuse to believe their candidate could lose. As a result, many states, including Arizona, have moved to what Krebs calls “radicalization of election workers.”

In Arizona, Republican Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem continues to deny the 2020 election results, despite multiple audits and court cases that confirmed them. He cites debunked conspiracy theories to spread lies. And such is the state of his state that he has a good chance of winning.

To grasp the threat of such craziness, understand that Arizona is currently “re-litigating” the “Sharpie marker” conspiracy of 2020. It claims that election workers gave Sharpie markers to voters to mark ballots so voting machines could not read them, Renée DiResta, Research Manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, told the UVa forum.

Internet “influencers” spread this pestilence to hundreds of millions instantly, DiResta added.

Did you hear the one about the CIA super computer flipping votes after they were cast?

“Arizona is the nexus of conspiracy theories or the gate to Hell,” said Krebs. “I don’t know which.”

But Arizona is not alone. Election officials in Georgia and Colorado illegally gave access to voting machines to Trump partisans after the 2020 election in hopes they could prove the Big Lie, which, of course, they could not.

So up popped another conspiracy theory.

The debunked election denier documentary “2,000 Mules” is still being shown in rural radical Republican strongholds in Central Virginia to whip up support for candidates like 5th District Congressman Bob Good, an election denying Christian nationalist, who is supposed to represent the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

In a recent interview with Cardinal News, Larry Sabato, the founder of the Center for Politics, said this: “Except for the hard-core segregationists who never reformed, I’d rate Bob Good the most extreme House member from Virginia that I’ve seen in the six decades of my observation. And the way the Fifth is now constituted, that won’t stop him from being reelected.”

Bob Good clones are running all over the U.S. Washington Post research of candidates shows that 2020 election deniers are likely to control the House of Representatives after the 2022 midterms.

This is why Comstock now calls herself “a single issue voter.”

“My issue,” she said, “is democracy. If you do not respect democracy, you can’t have any issues before that.”