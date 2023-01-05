Opinion/Editorial: Limited damages let violent racists off way too easily

If one word applies to the massive reduction in damages that racists, anti-Semites and neo-Nazis will pay for organizing and carrying out the deadly Unite the Right rally, it is appeal.

The jury’s desire in the case of Sines v. Kessler came through clearly in a November 2021 verdict that included $24 million in punitive damages. The judgment intended to strongly punish and prevent bigotry-fueled violence. Now that Virginia law has turned that message into a $350,000 wrist slap, it is time to test the legal system that allowed it and the legislative action that enabled it.

Federal Judge Norman K. Moon, who reduced the punitive damages in Sines v. Kessler, is one the country’s most respected and careful jurists, according to several lawyers interviewed by The Daily Progress. Moon’s reading of a Virginia’s statue that limits punitive damages in civil lawsuits to $350,000 per action was cautiously narrow. It may even be accurate. But it cries out for review by appellate courts so an aggrieved public can decide what to do next.

In his 89-page decision, Moon makes clear that the white supremacists who hoped to kick off a national race war starting in Charlottesville in August 2017 did almost every hate-fueled thing the eight plaintiffs who sued them alleged. The plaintiffs, Moon noted, met all the standards of proof of the defendants’ horrific behavior. The judge clearly did not want to let that behavior go unpunished.

“Judge Moon is one of the fairest judges out there; I believe he anguished over this,” Robert Hall, a former president of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers and former president of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, told The Daily Progress. “He was given a decision to make with a set of hand cuffs on. He is not the problem. The problem is the General Assembly.”

Moon found defendants who did not make plea deals liable and affirmed the jury’s verdict. But the judge explained that Virginia law “compelled” him to reduce the punitive damages awards.

This community, this state and this country must determine if and how to fashion a penalty that fits this and similar hate crimes.

An appeal to the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals marks the first step in that process. What the appeals court can definitively determine is what constitutes an “action.” Moon chose not to accept an argument from the plaintiffs’ lawyers that each individual plaintiff had a separate cause of action that could have been tried separately and so each individual qualified for $350,000 in punitive damages.

University of Richmond law professor Carl Tobias believes it is a legal theory that might convince the appeals court. “The statute is not blindingly clear,” he said.

As did all the lawyers The Daily Progress spoke to, Tobias offered no criticism of Moon. He said that the cap on punitive damages, set in 1987, arose from lobbying by doctors and insurance companies seeking to limit judgments in medical malpractice cases.

“It was not aimed at this kind of situation,” he said of the Unite the Right suit.

Charlottesville attorney David Thomas of the Michie Hamlett law firm said separate plaintiffs in some medical malpractice cases can get separate punitive damages caps.

Thomas said that Moon’s reading of the law could invite inefficiency by encouraging plaintiffs to file individual cases.

We believe that if individual plaintiffs had filed separate suits in Sines v. Kessler, they would have gummed up the courts for years longer than the four years the consolidated case took.

If the appeals court sides with Moon, it will be time to turn back to the General Assembly to make sense of a law that at the very least amounts to a Catch-22 for plaintiffs and jurors. Actually, even if the appeals court rules that each plaintiff qualified for $350,000 in punitive damage, state law still let the perpetrators escape more than $20 million in judgments for the most bizarre of reasons.

No matter what constitutes an “action,” the Virginia code specifically forbids telling jurors about the $350,000 cap on punitive damages. That requirement cries out for action. The enforced ignorance is intended not to prejudice those entrusted with meting out justice. In Sines v. Kessler, it misled them so much that violent racists got off exponentially easier than the jury intended.