Opinion/Editorial: Lee statue suit keeps alive city pain, suffering

One thing was clear at a court hearing Monday about plans to melt and recast the Robert E. Lee statue into public art that brings the Charlottesville community together. The healing needed defies an easy fix.

An organization bent on preserving the symbol of the Confederacy and slavery is going to the mat hoping to make the city pay millions of dollars in damages for allegedly violating a state monument preservation law, public procurement laws and the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. These true believers in The Lost Cause cannot abide the fact that the Charlottesville City Council gave the Lee statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center for recasting.

The division that separates the sides in the case may never be fully bridged, no matter the outcome of a civil trial now scheduled for Feb. 1, 2023. Judge Paul Peatross showed exemplary judicial temperament Monday in ruling on the merits of motions. He denied a city and heritage center request to go directly to the Virginia Appeals Court to answer a technical question about whether the plaintiffs, The Ratcliffe Foundation and the Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation, had the right to sue. But he also nixed a request for summary judgment by the plaintiffs. Peatross hammered out a protective order over who could know the current location of the Lee statue and examine its condition in the run up to the trial.

What the judge could not do is establish trust. That was never clearer than when Christopher Tate, a lawyer for the heritage center, singled out Jock Yellott, who was sitting at the plaintiffs’ table. Yellott, a retired lawyer, has been at the center of multiple attempts to gain control of the Lee statue since its removal began to be discussed in 2016. He serves as para-legal “consultant” in the current case.

Yellott founded The Monument Fund in 2016 to raise money to sue the city, according to the fund’s website. He brought suit in March 2017 and in May 2017 won a temporary restraining order that prohibited the city from removing the Lee statue. May 2017 was also when white supremacists held a torch rally that surrounded the statue. By then, saving the Lee statue had become a rallying cry for white supremacists and neo-Nazis who eventually scheduled the deadly Unite the Right riot in August 2017.

Tate pointed out that The Monument Fund’s Facebook site had solicited “vigilantes” to protect the statue which “led to a lot of confrontations.”

Andy Orban of Charlottesville remembers seeing people patrolling the area around the statue in the summer of 2020. “They clearly wanted to make their presence known,” Orban told The Daily Progress.

The Monument Fund did not respond to e-mails seeking comment, but in 2020 a fund spokesman, C.L. “Buddy” Weber, told the Daily Beast that the fund did not manage the webpage seeking civilian guards. It was run, he said, by a supporter of the fund. Weber said the fund did not condone criminal behavior and neither encouraged nor discouraged civilian guards to arm themselves.

Peatross warned Yellott and everyone else who finds out the location and condition of the Lee statue that they will be sanctioned if they leak the information.

Still, people who support melting and recasting the statue reacted audibly and angrily when a lawyer for Ratcliffe and Travilian said there had been no violence since 2017. We share their amazement at the audacity of those who attempt to separate the current lawsuit from the violence the city suffered. We see a lot of the same players in the non-violent, but no less real and expensive disruption the city endures for trying to remove a symbol which glorified a failed attempt to perpetuate slavery.

The Lee statue’s preservation effort ties directly to the spring and summer of hate in 2017. Preservation of the Lee statue served as a catalyst that rebranded Charlottesville as the place where racists and anti-Semites made their stand. Like it or not, the Lee statue’s defenders will always be tied to the most notorious hate crime in the city’s modern history. It occurred Aug. 12, 2017 when neo-Nazi James Fields Jr. drove his car so fast into a crowd of anti-racist protesters that he killed Heather Heyer and sent others flying in the air, injuring many seriously.

Nobody with a trace of humanity can forget that. Nor should they.