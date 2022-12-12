Opinion/Editorial: Lax contract rules will eventually hurt taxpayers' wallets

Last week, the Virginia Office of Inspector General cleared the Virginia Tourism Authority of any impropriety in issuing a state contract to an advertising firm that Gov. Glenn Youngkin used in his campaign for governor in 2021.

It was the right decision for the wrong reason.

Youngkin’s political advertising agency, Poolhouse, got $268,000 in state funds to make a tourism video to promote Virginia as a vacation destination. Guess who starred in the video that now plays in welcome centers and airports all over the state?

If you did not answer Glenn Youngkin, we have a residential real estate project in the Dismal Swamp we would like to discuss.

Democrats argued that rewarding Youngkin’s political advertising firm with a state contract for a video featuring the governor represented an improper conflict of interest and a profligate expenditure. But the sad fact is that over the past several years Democrats as well as Republicans have supped at the trough of no-bid tourism contracts collectively worth millions of dollars, according to an analysis of records by Virginia Public Media News.

The reason why is as simple as it is inexcusable. Virginia exempts its tourism authority from regular state bidding rules that apply to other state departments and agencies. The result is that the Virginia Tourism Authority – VTA—enjoys far too much leeway in passing out state tax dollars without competitive bids. The ways the rules currently read, the head of the tourism commission can legally bestow spoils on a winning candidate’s cronies without consequence. That constitutes an invitation to abuse.

When it appeared that Poolhouse would get the video production contract without competition, some of Youngkin’s staff asked the tourism authority to solicit bids from others for appearance sake. VTA contacted two different businesses. Both declined. One company said it could not meet the tight deadline that came with the solicitation. An officer of the other company told the Richmond Times Dispatch that the offer did not seem like a “real opportunity.”

Nevertheless, the inspector general’s investigation of a formal complaint that the Poolhouse contract violated state procurement rules said the authority was perfectly within its rights to give the contract to Poolhouse on a no-bid basis.

The inspector general’s office reviewed the Virginia code “and noted that VTA is exempt from the provisions of the Virginia Public Procurement Act. With that exemption, the Authority is not required to follow the policies and procedures…”

Virginia Inspector General Michael Westfall wrote to state Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick last week that “[a]ll procurement activities are governed by the Authority’s Purchasing Policies and Procedures Manual. According to the manual, the Welcome to Virginia video production qualified as a non-competitive award.”

The inspector general determined that the video starring Youngkin was produced for less than half the normal costs of such a project. That is good news, but it offers little reassurance that future no-bid contracts will do the same. As far as tourism authority contracts are concerned, we believe the state’s laissez faire approach leaves taxpayers vulnerable to cronyism and political payback. Business owners who support winning candidates and who work in the tourism industry may manipulate the system to profit privately from public dollars.

Virginia Public Media News reported that it obtained emails that showed the request for extra bidders came after the tourism authority’s president, Rita McClenny, already planned to give the contract to Poolhouse as a no-bid contract. The bidding rules of the authority gave McClenny that power.

Public officials often offer constituents a mantra about transparency. But transparency after decisions are fait accompli doesn’t count for much. People in public office and public service should always remember that the appearance of conflict of interest is almost as bad as a conflict itself.

State procurement policies in Virginia need to include the state tourism authority and make it operate just like every other department or agency.

The price of the governor’s video contract may not have cost the taxpayers more money than it should, but the way it came about likely cost some public trust. And as long as Virginia’s code exempts state tourism officials from responsible contracting rules, it is only a matter of time before the taxpayers get taken.