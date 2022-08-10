Opinion/Editorial: Lawsuit funder shuts down; battle to stop bigotry goes on

Integrity First for America spent well over $1 million supporting the plaintiffs and legal team that won a $25 million civil judgment against organizers of the deadly Unite the Right hate fest that took place in Charlottesville five years ago this week. Now, IFA, a non-profit group which hired technicians to gather evidence and paid for logistics in the case known as Sines v. Kessler, will shut down.

IFA’s executive director Amy Spitalnick announced the group’s winding down Tuesday. She promised to distribute any leftover funds to one or more non-profit groups in the Charlottesville community that focus on “survivors” of the 2017 rally.

Helping win the lawsuit was “the privilege of my life,” Spitalnick said. “The verdict sent a very clear message about the consequences of extremism.”

She called the seven-figure sum it cost to mine information from hundreds of cell phones and social media accounts, along with other collection of “terra bytes of information,” money well spent. All the evidence and transcripts of Sines v. Kessler will remain accessible for free to lawyers, journalists, writers or any interested members of the public on a website IFA will maintain after the group’s other operations cease, Spitalnick said.

Revealing operational secrets of the white supremacy movement is an ingenious way to thwart recent attempts by some politicians, notably former President Donald Trump, to normalize extreme behavior. In fact, many Trump supporters who invaded the Capitol Jan. 6, 2021 to overturn the 2020 presidential election looked eerily like the Unite the Right participants in 2017.

The Unite the Right lawsuit “pulled back the curtain on how these groups operate,” said Spitalnick, who will now work as CEO of Bend the Arc, a group dedicated to “mobilizing American Jews around the threat of white supremacy and white nationalism.”

Several other civil suits have been modeled on the Charlottesville case, Spitalnick said. These include legal actions against the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, who led the attack on the Capitol, according to the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection.

IFA’s announcement that it is shutting down coincides with the fifth anniversary of Unite the Right’s assault on the people of Charlottesville. The event left Heather Heyer murdered by neo-Nazi James Fields Jr. who drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. Fields also injured more than a dozen people, some seriously. Hundreds of others suffered various forms of trauma as bigots, including some wearing body armor and carrying assault weapons, tried to bully and intimidate people by their mere presence.

Among the most grotesque displays of hate was an Aug. 11 parade of neo-Nazis through the University of Virginia campus. The marchers carried lit torches and chanted, “The Jews will not replace us.” The creepy drill seemed designed to mimic demonstrations that ushered Hitler to power in Germany.

Across the 48 months it took to bring to trial the architects of this anarchy, IFA not only paid for evidence collection, it picked up travel expenses of plaintiffs and lawyers and other logistical costs.

Now, as Sines v. Kessler works its way through what will be months, if not years, of post–trial motions, possible appeals and collection efforts, Spitalnick said the legal team can handle the filings.

That does not mean that she or anyone else in the war against extremism can stand down.

Plenty of people still talk about history or heritage to disguise an underlying belief in white supremacy. The planners of Unite the Right did so in claiming that they were merely coming to town in 2017 to protest attempts to remove statues of Confederate heroes Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson from public parks.

The racist and anti-Semitic movements still hope to gain legitimacy by pretending to be something they aren’t. And, as Spitalnick rightly noted, this strategy goes hand-in-glove with recent political efforts to ban teaching about institutional racism in public schools.

For those who found the bigotry of 2017 repulsive, that means one thing: The battle continues.