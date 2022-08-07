Opinion/Editorial: Kids and parents teach the governor about compassion

Last school year, the parents of a child battling leukemia sued Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his politically motivated ban on school mask mandates. Chris Seaman and Dr. Allison Lyons won a small victory when a federal judge ruled that the Albemarle County school system had to accommodate their son’s difficulty fighting off COVID-19. The boy had a bone marrow transplant that compromised his immune system. The ruling in the child’s case was narrow, specific to the individual problems of families who sued Youngkin under a federal law that forbids discrimination against people with disabilities.

The result of that legal ruling will play out when school starts Aug. 24. On that day, Seaman’s and Lyons’ nine-year-old son will go to a fourth grade classroom at Brownsville Elementary School filled with students, teachers and staff who volunteered to wear masks. They will do so to protect a classmate because his life could be threatened if he gets COVID-19.

“We're deeply grateful for all efforts and support that the teachers, staff, and administrators at my son's school have made over the past four years while he fights cancer and to facilitate his to return back to school in person," Seaman said. "We have been working with the school district to provide him a safe learning environment. The process has been to get to the point where we have enough volunteer students and teachers willing to mask up.”

That’s a beautiful turn in an ugly story of an elected official who opposed mask and vaccine mandates to please his Republican base. Youngkin forced the parents of a little boy with blood cancer to go to court just so the little boy could sit in class with his peers.

Thank goodness that other parents and children saw a kid in need and stepped up. They set an example of kindness worth repeating.

Unfortunately, relying on fairy tale endings makes lousy public policy. Seaman, Lyons and their son benefitted from the benevolence of acquaintances and strangers. They did not benefit from Youngkin’s lack of compassion or his failure to grasp the fact that schools must err on the side of caution on public health threats.

The governor’s new COVID quarantine guidelines say “children, teachers, and staff in child care, K-12 schools, and camp settings” no longer need to isolate after exposure to someone with COVID as long as they remain asymptomatic. That makes sense because children generally have strong immune systems that can overcome COVID. Fewer than 1,000 children in the U.S. have died from COVID. Still, experts say the newest version of the omicron variant is the most infectious COVID-19 virus ever. They also say that the main reason to keep kids from getting COVID is to protect their parents and grandparents.

Instead of explaining that, the governor’s new guidelines remind that “in general, masks are not routinely recommended in these settings, indoors or outdoors” except for students, teachers or staff members who test positive. They are supposed to isolate for five days and “should” (not must) mask up for five more days when they return to school or camp.

Opposing masking and mandatory vaccination leaves individuals to act where the government won’t. In addition to the moms, dads, girls and boys who will help Seaman, Lyons and their son, Brownsville Elementary School principal Jason Crutchfield deserves a shout out. He sent a blast email to parents of incoming fourth graders explaining the situation and seeking volunteers willing to wear masks in the classroom.

“The responses we received from families were very encouraging,” Crutchfield said in a statement. “Several families wrote to me specifically to thank Brownsville for offering this important safety measure and supporting a child who wants to be able to attend school. Another even shared that they, too, have a family member with health issues at home and thus would also benefit from masks being worn in their child’s class. I am grateful that members of our school community are so supportive of one another in these ways that matter for uplifting every student.”

If he weren’t so busy putting politics over public health, the governor could learn a lot from these folks.