Opinion/Editorial: Kids and adults should know right from wrong,

Something bad happened at an Albemarle County school. No one will say exactly what because privacy rules involving juveniles generally don’t allow officials to make specific details public.

While school system administrators have declined to identify an incident of sexual assault, some parents insist that there has been at least one episode.

A school system spokesman told Daily Progress reporter Alice Berry that the assault complaints might relate to a situation that occurred in October involving members of the Albemarle High School junior varsity football team.

All this mystery allows imaginations to run wild. We hope the incident in question in no way resembles the ugly scenario currently percolating through the rumor mill. If it does, the problem rests with students’ willingness to participate in or accept outrageous behavior so obviously wrong that it demands serious consequences. The rumor describes impulsive behavior that parents of participants cannot simply blame on a lack of oversight by faculty and staff.

In October, the school system sent an email to parents that read: “An incident occurred involving a few members of our junior varsity football team in the locker room. We still are learning all of the details and we engaged the services of the police department to assist us with our investigation. Based upon our initial findings, we have instituted disciplinary measures in some instances.”

Regardless of what exactly happened, the public response of those who have investigated paints a troubling picture. For starters, the situation was serious enough to require police involvement. That suggests a level of gravity that should sound alarms to school board members, system administrators and parents.

Albemarle police told Berry that they charged multiple minors with crimes in the October locker room incident. Police declined to say how many students they charged and what the specific charges entailed. Authorities also said the students were referred to juvenile intake in November and the case was now closed.

This takes neither the involved students nor their parents off the hook. An act of immature stupidity by an adolescent should not ruin a person’s life. But if this incident involved sexual assault in any form, hiring a school resource officer to dissuade disgusting behavior is not really an answer.

Parents bear responsibility for teaching their children right from wrong. The children in this case should have known better, and we bet they did. Now, we hope they understand that forcing anyone to do anything sexual against their will cannot and must not be written off as youthful indiscretion.

Speaking of indiscretion, the adults who run the University of Virginia Foundation just qualified for some kind of dubious distinction award for being tone deaf to the racial sensitivity that logically accompanies the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.

Foundation officials scheduled a murder mystery fund-raiser Sunday at the Boar’s Head Resort in conjunction with the King Holiday, which was celebrated Monday.

“Attend the Billionaire’s Club Annual Masquerade Ball on Martin Luther King Day weekend, and help solve a murder mystery,” an emailed invitation for the event read.

In the “what’s-wrong-with-this-picture?” category, we expected that the foundation, which owns the Boar’s Head and manages hundreds of millions of dollars in UVa-owned real estate, to recognize the tasteless irony of its invitation.

It associated a bunch of rich people playing a game about murder with a holiday honoring an iconic civil rights legend who was murdered in his prime.

The gaffe was not intentional, but it was definitely clueless. The King long weekend has been used in the past as a foundation fund-raising opportunity. The foundation’s CEO Tim Rose expressed regret that the Boar’s Head owners had associated the King holiday with a murder mystery.

The foundation took the invitation down but apparently went ahead with plans to play the murder mystery game.

Next year, we can only hope that the adults learned their lesson as well as the junior varsity football team at Albemarle High.